Seventh-graders
All A’s
Cade Backhaus
A’s and B’s
Caleb Bibler
Raegen Clemens
Maria Cox
Collin Davis
Ashlyn Dudgeon
Gracie Fuller
Gradyn Huff
Jackson Slattman
Britten Smith
Cooper Wollam
3.0
Alexander Heidenescher
Cale Pingle-Goecke
Nicole Seibert
Geovani Tobar
Eighth-graders
All A’s
Avery Noffsinger
A’s and B’s
Kaitlyn Bidlack
Delaney Bowers
Nathaniel Conner
Ashlyn Elkins
Carson Etter
Jonathan Etter
Dominique Hammond
Malik James
Lacy Newman
Destiny Pier
Mason Rayle
Braxton Stegbauer
Ethan Sullivan
3.0
Arielle Conner
Pablo Cortez
Kaydyn Heacock
Chelsea Jones
Rhaegan Marshall
Zachary Quigley
Harley Sturgill
Adrianna Tobar
Peyton Wilson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.