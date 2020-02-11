Seventh-graders

All A’s

Cade Backhaus

A’s and B’s

Caleb Bibler

Raegen Clemens

Maria Cox

Collin Davis

Ashlyn Dudgeon

Gracie Fuller

Gradyn Huff

Jackson Slattman

Britten Smith

Cooper Wollam

3.0

Alexander Heidenescher

Cale Pingle-Goecke

Nicole Seibert

Geovani Tobar

Eighth-graders

All A’s

Avery Noffsinger

A’s and B’s

Kaitlyn Bidlack

Delaney Bowers

Nathaniel Conner

Ashlyn Elkins

Carson Etter

Jonathan Etter

Dominique Hammond

Malik James

Lacy Newman

Destiny Pier

Mason Rayle

Braxton Stegbauer

Ethan Sullivan

3.0

Arielle Conner

Pablo Cortez

Kaydyn Heacock

Chelsea Jones

Rhaegan Marshall

Zachary Quigley

Harley Sturgill

Adrianna Tobar

Peyton Wilson

Load comments