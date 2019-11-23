Seventh-graders
All A’s
Gradyn Huff
A’s and B’s
Cade Backhaus
Raegen Clemens
Collin Davis
Gracie Fuller
Cale Pingle-Goecke
Jackson Slattman
Britten Smith
Geovani Tobar
Cooper Wollam
3.0
Caleb Bibler
Maria Cox
Ashlyn Dudgeon
Bryce Galyk
Alexander Heidenescher
Nicole Seibert
Sara Woolbright
Eighth-graders
All A’s
Delaney Bowers
Pablo Cortez
Avery Noffsinger
A’s and B’s
Kaitlyn Bidlack
Arielle Conner
Nathaniel Conner
Ashlyn Elkins
Jonathan Etter
Kaydyn Heacock
Malik James
Lacy Newman
Destiny Pier
Mason Rayle
Braxton Stegbauer
Ethan Sullivan
Adrianna Tobar
Peyton Wilson
3.0
Carson Etter
Dominique Hammond
Rhaegan Marshall
Caden Mason
Adriana Moore
Dwayne Nienberg III
Zachary Quigley
Mackenzie Schaffner
Torance Searfoss
