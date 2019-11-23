Seventh-graders

All A’s

Gradyn Huff

A’s and B’s

Cade Backhaus

Raegen Clemens

Collin Davis

Gracie Fuller

Cale Pingle-Goecke

Jackson Slattman

Britten Smith

Geovani Tobar

Cooper Wollam

3.0

Caleb Bibler

Maria Cox

Ashlyn Dudgeon

Bryce Galyk

Alexander Heidenescher

Nicole Seibert

Sara Woolbright

Eighth-graders

All A’s

Delaney Bowers

Pablo Cortez

Avery Noffsinger

A’s and B’s

Kaitlyn Bidlack

Arielle Conner

Nathaniel Conner

Ashlyn Elkins

Jonathan Etter

Kaydyn Heacock

Malik James

Lacy Newman

Destiny Pier

Mason Rayle

Braxton Stegbauer

Ethan Sullivan

Adrianna Tobar

Peyton Wilson

3.0

Carson Etter

Dominique Hammond

Rhaegan Marshall

Caden Mason

Adriana Moore

Dwayne Nienberg III

Zachary Quigley

Mackenzie Schaffner

Torance Searfoss

Load comments