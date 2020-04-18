Seventh-graders
All A’s
Cade Backhaus
Gradyn Huff
A’s and B’s
Caleb Bibler
Raegen Clemens
Collin Davis
Ashlyn Dudgeon
Gracie Fuller
Jaxson Slattman
Britten Smith
Geovani Tobar
Cooper Wollam
3.0
Maria Cox
Olivia Hale
Cale Pingle-Goecke
Nicole Seibert
Sara Woolbright
Eighth-graders
All A’s
Delaney Bowers
A’s and B’s
Kaitlyn Bidlack
Carson Etter
Jonathan Etter
Dominique Hammond
Kaydyn Heacock
Malik James
Lacy Newman
Avery Noffsinger
Destiny Pier
Mason Rayle
Braxton Stegbauer
Ethan Sullivan
Adrianna Tobar
3.0
Arielle Conner
Nathaniel Conner
Pablo Cortez
Ashlyn Elkins
Chelsea Jones
Rhaegan Marshall
Mackenzie Schaffner
Harley Sturgill
