Freshmen
All A’s
Rhenn Armey
Mya Bishop
Alyssa Burgei
Reese Knowles
Madison Rayle
A’s and B’s
Kiersten Boecker
Aleya Lacock
Olivia Logan
Brooklyn Niese
Gabriel Nunez
Madison Relue
Janae Smith
Victoria Weaver
Lauren Williams
3.0
Dezira Bish
Drew Crossgrove
Kyle Kave
Seth Osenga
Sophomores
All A’s
Jensen Armey
Gavin Huff
Brooklyn Smith
A’s and B’s
Annika Bowers
Kristen Brecht
Kaleb Clark
Wyatt Davis
Andrew Hoeffel
Jordan Klett
Mckenzy Mayes
Patricia McMonigal
Kiersten Moran
Lillie Nienberg
Kenna Okuley
Lexi Ordway
Jacob Quigley
Dalys Tice
Ana Villanueva Tirado
3.0
Cody Auch
Gwenyth Blevins
Madison Burkhart
Kayden Centers
Nathaniel Hull
Jude Marshall
Elijah Mayes
Alex Sharrits
David Speiser
Juniors
All A’s
Shelby Collier
Connor Maag
Madelyn Potts
A’s and B’s
Maddison Burke
Mitchell Coleman
Isaac Gibbs
Aaron Gorczyca
Westin Okuley
Sierra Salinas
Jaeger Schwab
Leigha Smith
3.0
Blake Elkins
Trinity Prowant
Harlee Rubey
Ellie Schwarzman
Hannan Soto
Seniors
All A’s
Addyson Armey
Macy Collier
Alexis Hoeffel
Mikayla Mayes
Kerri Prowant
Natalie Speiser
A’s and B’s
Noah Becher
Trevor Brecht
Olivea Coble
Brayden Dockery
Justin Etter
Dalton Palmer
Karson Prowant
Dominik Tice
Kiya Wiggins
3.0
Sage Kaye
