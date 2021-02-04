Continental High School

Freshmen

All A’s

Avery Noffsinger

Carmen Schroeder

A's and B's

Kaitlyn Bidlack

Delaney Bowers

Arielle Conner

Jonathan Etter

Dominique Hammond

Kaydyn Heacock

Malik James

Lacy Newman

Destiny Pier

Braxton Stegbauer

Ethan Sullivan

3.0

Pablo Cortez

Ashlyn Elkins

Carson Etter

Chelsea Jones

Caden Mason

Mason Rayle

Trista Woodin

Sophomores

All A’s

Rhenn Armey

Mackenzie Barnhart

Mya Bishop

Alyssa Burgei

Reese Knowles

Jensen Prowant

Madison Rayle

Bryn Tegenkamp

Lauren Williams

A's and B's

Blake Bendele

Drew Crossgrove

Kyle Kave

Konner Knipp-Williams

Aleya Lacock

Olivia Logan

Brooklyn Niese

Madison Relue

Allisyn Scott

Janae Smith

Victoria Weaver

3.0

Mirissa Becher

Olivia Branham

Gabriel Nunez

Seth Osenga

Cheyenne Rose

Boston Searfoss

Juniors

All A’s

Jensen Armey

Gavin Huff

Jordan Klett

A's and B's

Brandon Boecker

Annika Bowers

Madison Burkhart

Kayden Centers

Andrew Hoeffel

Mayi Iglesias Rodriguez

Elijah Mayes

Jacob Quigley

Alex Sharrits

Brooklyn Smith

Dalys Tice

3.0

Kristen Brecht

Mckenzy Mayes

Kenna Okuley

Peyton Stauffer

Seniors

All A’s

Shelby Collier

Connor Maag

Madelyn Potts

A's and B's

Isaac Gibbs

Aaron Gorczyca

Westin Okuley

Harlee Rubey

Jaeger Schwab

Leigha Smith

Brenden Wolff

3.0

Maddison Burke

Trinity Prowant

Sierra Salinas

Ellie Schwarzman

Hannah Soto

