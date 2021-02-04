Continental High School
Freshmen
All A’s
Avery Noffsinger
Carmen Schroeder
A's and B's
Kaitlyn Bidlack
Delaney Bowers
Arielle Conner
Jonathan Etter
Dominique Hammond
Kaydyn Heacock
Malik James
Lacy Newman
Destiny Pier
Braxton Stegbauer
Ethan Sullivan
3.0
Pablo Cortez
Ashlyn Elkins
Carson Etter
Chelsea Jones
Caden Mason
Mason Rayle
Trista Woodin
Sophomores
All A’s
Rhenn Armey
Mackenzie Barnhart
Mya Bishop
Alyssa Burgei
Reese Knowles
Jensen Prowant
Madison Rayle
Bryn Tegenkamp
Lauren Williams
A's and B's
Blake Bendele
Drew Crossgrove
Kyle Kave
Konner Knipp-Williams
Aleya Lacock
Olivia Logan
Brooklyn Niese
Madison Relue
Allisyn Scott
Janae Smith
Victoria Weaver
3.0
Mirissa Becher
Olivia Branham
Gabriel Nunez
Seth Osenga
Cheyenne Rose
Boston Searfoss
Juniors
All A’s
Jensen Armey
Gavin Huff
Jordan Klett
A's and B's
Brandon Boecker
Annika Bowers
Madison Burkhart
Kayden Centers
Andrew Hoeffel
Mayi Iglesias Rodriguez
Elijah Mayes
Jacob Quigley
Alex Sharrits
Brooklyn Smith
Dalys Tice
3.0
Kristen Brecht
Mckenzy Mayes
Kenna Okuley
Peyton Stauffer
Seniors
All A’s
Shelby Collier
Connor Maag
Madelyn Potts
A's and B's
Isaac Gibbs
Aaron Gorczyca
Westin Okuley
Harlee Rubey
Jaeger Schwab
Leigha Smith
Brenden Wolff
3.0
Maddison Burke
Trinity Prowant
Sierra Salinas
Ellie Schwarzman
Hannah Soto
