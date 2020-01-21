Continental homecoming
Photo courtesy of Continental HS

The Continental High School homecoming dance will be Friday, with the game on Saturday against North Central. The court includes in front, from left: freshman Alli Scott, senior Kerri Prowant, senior Kiya Wiggins, crown bearer Waylin Okuley, senior Macy Collier, crown bearer Norah Streicher, senior Sage Kaye, junior Trinity Prowant and sophomore Ana Villaneuva. And in back, from left: freshman Rhenn Armey, senior Justin Etter, senior Gannon Prowant, senior Trevor Brecht, senior Wyatt Stauffer, junior Aidan Earles and sophomore Wyatt Davis.

