Freshmen
All A’s
Rhenn Armey
Mya Bishop
Alyssa Burgei
Reese Knowles
Madison Rayle
A’s and B’s
Blake Bendele
Kiersten Boecker
Brooklyn Niese
Madison Relue
Allisyn Scott
Lauren Williams
3.0
Dezira Bish
Drew Crossgrove
Mason Ladd
Gabriel Nunez
Jensen Prowant
Janae Smith
Sophomores
All A’s
Jensen Armey
Gavin Huff
Lillie Nienberg
Brooklyn Smith
A’s and B’s
Brandon Boecker
Annika Bowers
Wyatt Davis
Andrew Hoeffel
Jordan Klett
Elijah Mayes
McKenzy Mayes
Patricia McMonigal
Kiersten Moran
Lexi Ordway
Jacob Quigley
Alex Sharrits
David Speiser
Ana Villanueva Tirado
3.0
Gwen Blevins
Kristen Brecht
Madison Burkhart
Kaleb Clark
Ethan Hunter
Nick McDougle
Kenna Okuley
Dalys Tice
Juniors
All A’s
Aaron Gorczyca
Connor Maag
A’s and B’s
Maddison Burke
Mitchell Coleman
Shelby Collier
Chloe Crumrine
Blake Elkins
Isaac Gibbs
Westin Okuley
Madelyn Potts
Jaeger Schwab
Ellie Schwarzman
Leigha Smith
3.0
Trinity Prowant
Harlee Rubey
Sierra Salinas
Hannah Soto
Seniors
All A’s
Brayden Dockery
Alexis Hoeffel
Mikayla Mayes
Kerri Prowant
Natalie Speiser
A’s and B’s
Trevor Brecht
Olivea Coble
Macy Collier
Justin Etter
Sage Kaye
Dalton Palmer
Karson Prowant
Dominik Tice
3.0
Noah Becher
Kiya Wiggins
