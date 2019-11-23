Continental High School

Freshmen

All A’s

Rhenn Armey

Mya Bishop

Alyssa Burgei

Reese Knowles

A's and B's

Blake Bendele

Kiersten Boecker

Brooklyn Niese

Seth Osenga

Madison Rayle

Madison Relue

Allisyn Scott

Lauren Williams

3.0

Drew Crossgrove

Dakota Gibbs

Konner Knipp-Williams

Jensen Prowant

Janae Smith

Sophomores

All A’s

Gavin Huff

Lillie Nienberg

Brooklyn Smith

A's and B's

Jensen Armey

Brandon Boecker

Annika Bowers

Madison Burkhart

Kayden Centers,

Wyatt Davis

Andrew Hoeffel

Jordan Klett

Elijah Mayes

McKenzy Mayes

Lexi Ordway

David Speiser

Ana Villanueva Tirado

3.0

Gwen Blevins

Kristen Brecht

Kaleb Clark

Ethan Hunter

Nick McDougle

Patricia McMonigal

Kiersten Moran

Kenna Okuley

Jacob Quigley

Alex Sharrits

Dalys Tice

Juniors

All A’s

Shelby Collier

A's and B's

Mitchell Coleman

Chloe Crumrine

Aaron Gorczyca

Connor Maag

Westin Okuley

Madelyn Potts

Jaeger Schwab

3.0

Maddison Burke

Blake Elkins

Isaac Gibbs

Sierra Salinas

Ellie Schwarzman

Leigha Smith

Hannah Soto

Seniors

All A’s

Macy Collier

Brayden Dockery

Justin Etter

Alexis Hoeffel

Mikayla Mayes

Kerri Prowant

A's and B's

Noah Becher

Trevor Brecht

Olivea Coble

Sage Kaye

Dalton Palmer

Karson Prowant

Natalie Speiser

Kiya Wiggins

3.0

Dominik Tice

Load comments