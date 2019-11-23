Continental High School
Freshmen
All A’s
Rhenn Armey
Mya Bishop
Alyssa Burgei
Reese Knowles
A's and B's
Blake Bendele
Kiersten Boecker
Brooklyn Niese
Seth Osenga
Madison Rayle
Madison Relue
Allisyn Scott
Lauren Williams
3.0
Drew Crossgrove
Dakota Gibbs
Konner Knipp-Williams
Jensen Prowant
Janae Smith
Sophomores
All A’s
Gavin Huff
Lillie Nienberg
Brooklyn Smith
A's and B's
Jensen Armey
Brandon Boecker
Annika Bowers
Madison Burkhart
Kayden Centers,
Wyatt Davis
Andrew Hoeffel
Jordan Klett
Elijah Mayes
McKenzy Mayes
Lexi Ordway
David Speiser
Ana Villanueva Tirado
3.0
Gwen Blevins
Kristen Brecht
Kaleb Clark
Ethan Hunter
Nick McDougle
Patricia McMonigal
Kiersten Moran
Kenna Okuley
Jacob Quigley
Alex Sharrits
Dalys Tice
Juniors
All A’s
Shelby Collier
A's and B's
Mitchell Coleman
Chloe Crumrine
Aaron Gorczyca
Connor Maag
Westin Okuley
Madelyn Potts
Jaeger Schwab
3.0
Maddison Burke
Blake Elkins
Isaac Gibbs
Sierra Salinas
Ellie Schwarzman
Leigha Smith
Hannah Soto
Seniors
All A’s
Macy Collier
Brayden Dockery
Justin Etter
Alexis Hoeffel
Mikayla Mayes
Kerri Prowant
A's and B's
Noah Becher
Trevor Brecht
Olivea Coble
Sage Kaye
Dalton Palmer
Karson Prowant
Natalie Speiser
Kiya Wiggins
3.0
Dominik Tice
