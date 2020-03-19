Continental High School

Freshmen

All A’s

Rhenn Armey

Mya Bishop

Alyssa Burgei

Reese Knowles

Madison Rayle

A's and B's

Kiersten Boecker

Aleya Lacock

Olivia Logan

Brooklyn Niese

Gabriel Nunez

Madison Relue

Janae Smith

Victoria Weaver

Lauren Williams

3.0

Dezira Bish

Drew Crossgrove

Kyle Kave

Seth Osenga

Sophomores

All A’s

Jensen Armey

Gavin Huff

Brooklyn Smith

A's and B's

Annika Bowers

Kristen Brecht

Kaleb Clark

Wyatt Davis

Andrew Hoeffel

Jordan Klett

Mckenzy Mayes

Patricia McMonigal

Kiersten Moran

Lillie Nienberg

Kenna Okuley

Lexi Ordway

Jacob Quigley

Dalys Tice

Ana Villanueva Tirado

3.0

Cody Auch

Gwenyth Blevins

Madison Burkhart

Kayden Centers

Nathaniel Hull

Jude Marshall

Elijah Mayes

Alex Sharrits

David Speiser

Juniors

All A’s

Shelby Collier

Connor Maag

Madelyn Potts

A's and B's

Maddison Burke

Mitchell Coleman

Isaac Gibbs

Aaron Gorczyca

Westin Okuley

Sierra Salinas

Jaeger Schwab

Leigha Smith

3.0

Blake Elkins

Trinity Prowant

Harlee Rubey

Ellie Schwarzman

Hannan Soto

Seniors

All A’s

Addyson Armey

Macy Collier

Alexis Hoeffel

Mikayla Mayes

Kerri Prowant

Natalie Speiser

A's and B's

Noah Becher

Trevor Brecht

Olivea Coble

Brayden Dockery

Justin Etter

Dalton Palmer

Karson Prowant

Dominik Tice

Kiya Wiggins

3.0

Sage Kaye

