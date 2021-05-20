Don Huber Memorial Gymnasium
May 23, 2021 02:30 p.m.
Guest Commencement Speaker: TBA
Student Commencement Speakers: Connor Maag
Superintendent: Danny F. Kissell
Principal: Tim Eding
Senior Class Adviser: Jessica Swonger
Class President: Connor Maag
Vice President: Sierra Salinas
Treasurer: Shelby Collier
Class Motto: "So Much Hassel for the '21 Tassel"
Class Colors: Blue and Gold
Class Flower: Rose
Class Song: "Take on Me" by a-ha
Other Information about the Graduating Class:
The class has chosen black as their primary class color - representing power, seriousness, sophistication and professionalism. These qualities have been some of the focused values of this class during their senior year.
Joelynn Nevaeh Averesch
Noah R. Bibler
Maddison Lynn Burke
Noah K. Butler
Mitchell R. Coleman
Shelby F. Collier
Chloe A. Crumrine
Kamree Anna Jean Dockery
Aidan Carter Earles
Blake Thomas Elkins
Catelyn Sue Etter
Isaac D. Gibbs H
Aaron Michael Gorczyca
Alyssa G. Heacock
Kesley Starr Jones-Horg
Connor Eric Maag
Curtis Owen Mansfield
Antonio M. Nunez
Westin R. Okuley
Madelyn Kay Potts
Trinity Noel Prowant
Bryce D. Recker
Harlee N. Rubey
Mackenzie Lynn Rush
Sierra N. Salinas
Jaeger Randall Zadra Schwab
Ellie Carolyne Schwarzman
Leigha Kathleen Smith
Hannah Mae Soto
Hunter Eric Tegenkamp
Tygre Lily Troyer
Benjamin Thomas Wagner
Hayden B. Ward
Reed J. Warnement
Brenden Ray Wolff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.