Don Huber Memorial Gymnasium

May 23, 2021 02:30 p.m.

Student Commencement Speakers: Connor Maag

Superintendent: Danny F. Kissell

Principal: Tim Eding

Senior Class Adviser: Jessica Swonger

Class President: Connor Maag

Vice President: Sierra Salinas

Treasurer: Shelby Collier

Class Motto: "So Much Hassel for the '21 Tassel"

Class Colors: Blue and Gold

Class Flower: Rose

Class Song: "Take on Me" by a-ha

Other Information about the Graduating Class:

The class has chosen black as their primary class color - representing power, seriousness, sophistication and professionalism. These qualities have been some of the focused values of this class during their senior year.

Joelynn Nevaeh Averesch

Noah R. Bibler

Maddison Lynn Burke

Noah K. Butler

Mitchell R. Coleman

Shelby F. Collier

Chloe A. Crumrine

Kamree Anna Jean Dockery

Aidan Carter Earles

Blake Thomas Elkins

Catelyn Sue Etter

Isaac D. Gibbs H

Aaron Michael Gorczyca

Alyssa G. Heacock

Kesley Starr Jones-Horg

Connor Eric Maag

Curtis Owen Mansfield

Antonio M. Nunez

Westin R. Okuley

Madelyn Kay Potts

Trinity Noel Prowant

Bryce D. Recker

Harlee N. Rubey

Mackenzie Lynn Rush

Sierra N. Salinas

Jaeger Randall Zadra Schwab

Ellie Carolyne Schwarzman

Leigha Kathleen Smith

Hannah Mae Soto

Hunter Eric Tegenkamp

Tygre Lily Troyer

Benjamin Thomas Wagner

Hayden B. Ward

Reed J. Warnement

Brenden Ray Wolff

