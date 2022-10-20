CONTINENTAL — Continental Local Schools Board of Education approved a resolution to provide for temporary employment for substitute teaches who do not hold post-secondary degrees as well as some routine housekeeping work at its regular meeting on Tuesday evening.
In accordance with the authority granted in Senate Bill 1, the Continental school district has adopted a resolution that allows for a temporary fix through the 2023-24 school year. The emergency measure took effect in Ohio on Oct. 28, 2021, and allows the board of education to adopt its own educational requirements for substitute teachers.
The individuals must be of “good moral character and must have completed a criminal background check, as well as obtained a valid, non-renewable temporary substitute teaching license issued by the Ohio Department of Education” in order to be considered. Relaxation of the rules has allowed the school district to utilize the services of individuals from the community who would not otherwise be considered for substitute teaching because of educational requirements.
Treasurer Larry Kaiser reported that insurance premiums for staff have increased for Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023, in all three of the district’s health plans. The three health plans are PPO2, high deductible and dental. The amount of increase is 1% for health care while dental premiums remain unchanged.
The board approved the increase.
In other news, the board:
• recognized students of the month who attended the meeting: fifth-grader Maleigha James, first-grader Hailey Zimmerman and senior Rhenn Armey.
• accepted the following donations: $250 for the band fund from the Sons of the American Legion Post 541; $250 for the art fund from the Sons of the American Legion Post 541; $24 for the class of 2027 from the junior high fundraiser anonymous donors; $400 for the music fund from Pioneer Day fund; and $20 for the general fund from David Morgan.
• approved the transfer of $240,000 from the general fund to the building and maintenance fund.
• approved several NEOLA policy updates.
• was updated on the Sadie Hawkins dance which will be Friday from 7-10 p.m. in the junior/high school auditorium.
• approved members of the 2022-23 local professional development committee: Tracy Potts, Sharon Siebeneck, Danny Kissell, Pam Retcher and Brian Gerdeman. Each committee member will be paid $25 per hour up to a maximum of 40 hours for work performed outside the workday. The secretary will receive $25 per hour up to a maximum of 50 hours for work performed outside the workday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.