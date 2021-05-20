Continental Connor Maag

Maag

Connor Maag

(4.0 Honor Grad)

Parents: Barb and Eric Maag

Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA, National Honor Society President (Senior year), class president, quiz bowl, Continental drama department (plays and musicals), track and field, Pep band, honors band, solo and ensemble, Black Swamp Community Orchestra, Jazz band, donated to community blood drives.

Post-high school plans: Connor will study electrical engineering at the University of Toledo on a Whirlpool Megawatt Scholarship ($5,000) and a Trilogy Health Service Scholarship ($1,000).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments