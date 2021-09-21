HOLGATE — The school board here held its regular meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. in the school library and recognized student winners of the Lady Justice contest.
In order to enter the contest, students had to submit artwork or an essay concerning Lady Justice atop the Henry County Courthouse. Zach Hoellrich, Lillian Peck and Lexi Miller were recognized for their accomplishments in the contest.
Peck, a sixth-grader, who took second place in the essay contest, interviewed her grandfather about his memories of the courthouse and Lady Justice, as well as their importance to Henry County.
Miller, also a sixth-grader, took first place in the essay contest, interviewed her grandmother about the courthouse, its history and importance to the county, along with memories of Lady Justice.
Fifth-grader Zach Hoellrich finished second place in the art contest. Not able to attend was second-grader, Boston Brubaker, who took third place in artwork.
All of the pictures and essays were placed in a time capsule to be opened in 50 years.
After having canceled the rest of the football season, Superintendent Kelly Meyers said that the healthy members of the team continue to practice and lift weights.
Superintendent Meyers enrollment at Holgate schools remains almost the same as last year. Currently, currently, 456 students are enrolled in Holgate schools, which is a loss of one student from last year. Meyers also said, “Varsity football players who can still play this season will be playing a couple JV games against Toledo Christian on Oct. 2 and 16. It’s important for our football program and athletes to try to keep them active in the program as much as possible this season.”
Additionally, the junior high as added an eight-man game against North Central at home on Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.
Of the 456 enrollees, 57 are from other districts (a decrease from last year, which was 66); 47 children from the district open enroll to other districts (down from 49 last year). Since 2016, enrollment in the school system has dropped a total of 20 students.
Meyers said, “It’s important that we continue to look at our course offerings and programs to make sure we’re including things that appeal to students and families.” Further adding that, “...whenever there is declining enrollment, it’s critical that we look at staffing whenever someone resigns or retires to discern the need and structure of that position going forward.”
The superintendent also reminded the board that “We need to continue to live within our means. Enrollment is at the foundation of everything we do in schools.”
In her COVID-19 update, Meyers said that last week showed an increase in positive cases, particularly in second- to fifth-graders. The number currently, as reported by Meyers are: Elementary — six cases, 18 quarantines, 13 students returning today; Middle School — three positive cases, 13 quarantined, 10 returning Monday; High School — zero positive cases, one quarantine returning on Monday.
Continual monitoring of local, county and state trends indicate that, among children ages 5-17, there is a 44% increase in the last week. The bright side of that no children under 19 years of age are hospitalized in Henry County due to COVID-19.
Holgate schools continue to follow cleaning and sanitizing protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC): cleaning of surfaces, washing of hands and improving air quality.
In other news the board:
• approved of advancement in accordance with the certified salary schedule of Anthony Jackson to MA+15, and Kimberly Schroeder to BA+150.
• accepted the resignation of Jenalee Niese as treasurer of the Holgate Local School levy committee, effective Aug. 31, 2021; appointed Kassie Kelly as her replacement, effective Sept. 20, 2021.
• approved the NwOESC substitutes list.
• accepted gymnastics as a club sport in accordance with OHSAA guidelines for 2021-22 school year, as recommended by the athletics department.
• accepted the following agreements — Hospital Purchasing Association, annual membership; clinical affiliation agreement with Northwest State Community College, effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022; Epic Communications E-rate filing year 25 (2022-23).
• approved annual in-state tuition rate of $7,755.56 for 2021-22.
• approved FFA National Convention overnight trip to Indianapolis, Oct. 27-Oct. 30, 2021.
• accepted donations: $500 from Henry County Dairy Producers for the Life Skills Program; $200 from Henry County Pork Producers to the FFA; two youth footballs to be used during recess from Jim and Deb Burkhart.
