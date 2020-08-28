ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village invites home school families from throughout the region to Home School Days, Sept. 2-5 and 9-12. Parents can connect their children to local history, receive discounted home school rates, explore the new 1920s Main Street, and watch unique demonstrations each day.
“Our costumed guides and working craftsmen help bring history to life for students of all ages,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “Home School Days are a great time for home school families to have fun in the past while learning something new at Sauder Village.”
As a special for Home School Days, home school families will receive discounted admission, $8 per person for ages 6 and up. Throughout Home School Days a variety of STEM activities (science, technology, education and math) have been planned for children to enjoy in addition to engaging opportunities to explore Ohio’s rich history from 1803-1928.
With the completion of a new addition to the historic village, guests can now experience the Roaring Twenties at a new 1920s Main Street. This one-of-a-kind project replicates a portion of a 1920s Main Street typical to northwest Ohio.
“Our 1920s Main Street is a fully immersive learning experience that teaches invaluable lessons about hard work, perseverance, and innovation — inspiring students of all ages to leave their mark on the world today,” Krieger added. “We offer families a place to laugh, learn, and connect while making history of their very own.”
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. The village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (ages 6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.
