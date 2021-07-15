Confidential and administrator employee salary changes were approved by the Defiance City Board of Education during its meeting Wednesday. The board also approved a resolution for the payment of a COVID-19 pandemic response stipend to some district staff, and handled several personnel matters.
In addition, the board was asked about Critical Race Theory from a Defiance resident, and had a lengthy discussion about a 7-day dead period for student athletes in the summer (see related story, Page A 9).
Superintendent Bob Morton explained the salary changes are for fiscal year 2022 for both confidential and administrative employees, with each group receiving a 3% wage increase.
For confidential employees, the district will pay $2,000 a year to a health savings account (HSA) for a family plan, and $1,000 a year for a single health-care plan. For administrative employees, the district will pay $3,500 a year to a HSA for a family plan, and $1,750 per year per for a single plan.
“Typically, our confidential staff fall in line with our OAPSE (Ohio Association of Public School Employees) membership, which is why we called for a 3% increase for confidential employees,” said Morton. “For administrators, it’s not a rule to fall in line with the teaching faculty, but we felt it was important to recommend a 3% increase for them as well.”
Meanwhile, the administrative staff (excluding Morton and CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher), and staff not covered by a collective bargaining agreement, will be paid a one-time stipend in the amount equivalent to 3% of their current contract amount, or current primary job pay, for 2020-21. The stipends will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) federal funds.
The stipends will total $6,851 for confidential employees, and $25,877 for administrative employees.
“Our administrative team and our confidential staff were faced with responsibilities and challenges every day, oftentimes, all day,” said Morton. “That was in addition to their regular job responsibilities, so I felt it was prudent and appropriate to compensate them for the extraordinary effort they went through for our community to have our children in school and have a successful school year.”
Defiance resident Connie Kellermeyer was in attendance, and asked the board if Critical Race Theory is taught at Defiance City Schools. Morton shared the district teaches the state standards, and that Critical Race Theory is not part of the local curriculum.
Following regular session, the board went into executive session to discuss performance evaluations for Swisher and Morton. No action was taken following executive session.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Ashley Ensign, fifth-grade teacher, effective Aug. 1; Jacob Moser, Defiance Middle School (DMS) intervention specialist, effective at the end of 2020-21; Angelica Padilla, DHS custodian, eight hours per day, effective Aug. 13; Rosanne Rickabaugh, DHS special-education aide, seven hours per day, effective July 7.
• approved the following employments, effective with 2021-22: Rachel Gerken, fifth-grade teacher; Colin Sholl, fifth-grade intervention specialist; Tammera Busch, DMS intervention specialist; Nancy Deitrick, substitute teacher; Terri Morgan, substitute fiscal specialist; Kathleen Leal, central office secretary, eighth hours per day, 225-day contract, effective Aug. 1; Joshua Busch, bus driver; Tammy Damron, substitute bus driver; Abby Guilford-Ryan, substitute aide/cafeteria; and HeidiAnn Edwards, substitute aide/cafeteria.
• OK’d the transfer of Holly Workman, third-shift custodian, eight hours per day, at Defiance Elementary School (DES) 3-5, to third-shift custodian at eighth hours per day at DES K-2, effective June 1; and Megan Robles, second-shift custodian, eight hours per day, at DES 3-5, to third-shift custodian, eight hours per day, at DES 3-5, effective July 12.
• voted for the following supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Devin Sheller, assistant band director 2; Christa Jones, assistant band director 3; Sheller and Eric Redick, summer band assistants; Sheller, jazz band; Kelly Cooper, DHS yearbook; Jordan Davis, freshman assistant volleyball; Jennifer Davis, freshman volunteer volleyball; Cindy Edwards, KinderStart grade level representative; Nikki Menendez, kindergarten grade level representative; April Garrett, first-grade level representative; Sharon Waldron, second-grade level representative; and Ericka Buchholz, fifth-grade level representative.
• approved the NwOESC substitute teachers list for 2021-22.
• accepted the following donations: $100 from John and Elaine Hammon, Bill and Sue Aschemeier, Fred and Rita Hammon, Mark and Mary Kaemming and Jeff and Julie Lauf, to the Defiance High School (DHS) athletic department in memory of their uncle, Del Hammon; $150 from Jim Hench to the DHS athletic department; $346.29 from Realty Five of Defiance (Give 5 for Charity program) to the special education department; $2,500 from the Defiance Athletic Boosters to the DHS athletic department for track re-striping; and a 28-foot trailer from the Defiance Band Boosters to the band department, with an estimated value of $11,000.
