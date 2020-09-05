The new concessions/restroom facility at Rex Lingruen Stadium in Liberty Center was unveiled on Thursday following its recent completion. The project was funded by the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters. Posing in front of the concession stand are front row, from left: Nick Pieracini, athletic booster representative; Drew Toadvine of contractor Rupp Rosebrock; Tim Keller, athletic booster representative; John Weaver, board of education member; and Kaleb Pohlman, Liberty Center athletic director. Back row, from left: Jeff Benson, board of education member; Richie Peters, Liberty Center superintendent; Mark Bly, athletic booster representative; Andi Zacharias, board of education member; Scott Armey, athletic booster representative; Cheryl Mann, athletic booster representative; Cheryl Carter, athletic booster representative; Todd Spangler, board of education member; and Neal Carter, board of education member.
Concessions/restroom facility completed
Tim McDonough
