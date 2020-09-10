Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation executive director Jerry Hayes discussed a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) application via telephone with the Defiance City Board of Education on Wednesday. In addition, superintendent Bob Morton discussed the start of the school year, and shared an update about the 1918 school building.
The board also discussed a state-wide policy in which schools must provide information to parents and county health departments in the event of positive COVID-19 tests (see related story, Page A1), as well as changes approved by the Ohio High School Athletic Association (see related story, Page B4).
Hayes explained that local businessman Brad Schlachter has applied for a tax exemption of 100% for 15 years on CRA #3, located on Agnes Street in Defiance, where he plans to invest more than $350,000 for three new storage units. Schlachter plans to build one unit immediately, one in a year, and one thereafter.
“We’re only talking about two jobs, one retained and one new, so I don’t think I can really support that level (of exemption),” said Hayes. “I would suggest the board ask for something reduced, and it’s my suggestion that you ask for a 90% exemption for 10 years.
“Mr. Schlachter did not designate any school donation in his plan, so again, the 90% for 10 years would be my suggestion,” continued Hayes. “We established CRA #3 in 2012-13, although the housing exemptions are automatic, business exemptions are negotiable.”
Hayes was asked by board member Garry Rodenberger if there was a need for immediate action, in which Hayes replied: “I don’t think so, we could discuss this until your next board meeting. I do know Brad wants to get started yet this fall, but I don’t think there’s a critical need for action tonight.”
Morton told Hayes that he and CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher would be in touch to discuss negotiations.
During the new business portion of the meeting, Morton was asked about the start of the school year.
“We’ve been in a few weeks, and right now it’s school again,” said Morton. “The anxiety has subsided, everyone is into a routine and everyone is seeing what we’re trying to do is attainable. We have everyone in classes with masks on, social distancing when possible, sanitizing hands on and off the bus and in the classroom ... everyone is feeling like we can do this every day.
“As we get more comfortable, we can’t let our guard down, we need to continue to follow the protocols we have in place every day,” continued Morton. “I think the principals have done a good job of keeping the staff and students moving in the right direction, and the cooperation from the parents have been outstanding.”
The superintendent was then asked about how virtual students in the district were doing.
Said Morton: “Virtual learning got off to a rocky start, because of a mistake I made in setting up virtual school. Because we said students had to do virtual learning for a semester, I set up all courses to be semester courses. What I didn’t realize is that the system tried to jam a full year’s worth of learning into one semester.
“Early last week I submitted a help ticket, and we got it fixed. Once we got it fixed, everyone relaxed,” added Morton. “Our kids are progressing nicely, we have some families who have asked for additional work, either a language, or advanced math or an acceleration of a grade level, so that’s great.”
Morton went on to share that some students haven’t been logging on every day as needed, so administrators and coordinators are reaching out to those students. So far approximately 1,600 virtual lessons have been completed, and Morton shared he has a meeting with the virtual coordinators scheduled for next week.”
In old business, Morton shared that a lease agreement with the city of Defiance adopted by the board on Aug. 24 was approved Tuesday by Defiance City Council.
In an article by Todd Helberg of The Crescent-News, it was reported council approved an ordinance providing a temporary fix for a title issue in the city’s acquisition of the 1918 school building on Arabella Street.
The measure approves a lease with the city school board and will give officials time to work out a permanent solution on the title question as they attempt to find an end-user for the building.
Council previously approved a $1 purchase agreement with the city school board for the property, which is divided into three areas.
The smallest parcel encompasses the back of the school’s gymnasium, and is subject to a reversion clause. If the property is not being used for an educational purpose, the property returns to the Latty family.
The lease approved Tuesday with the school board keeps the property in the board’s hands — thus complying with the educational purpose stipulation — until the city can work something out with the family.
Said Morton: “I received notification last night from our board attorney that council passed the lease agreement, that it will be forwarded to the title company, and that all of the documents of the lease agreement for the closing of the 1918 building is expected to place take place on Oct. 8.”
