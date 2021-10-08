Defiance Elementary School is celebrating community helpers this week and next week, by inviting them to the school to share what they do in the community.
On Thursday morning, Austin Daniels and Weston Rivers of the Defiance Fire Department spoke to students and answered questions about Fire Safety Month, while firefighters Tyler Flory and Craig Vogel showed students a department fire engine and ambulance.
Later in the day, Drew Shindler, owner of Baker-Shindler Company, and Jeremy Welch of Baker-Shindler, showed students a cement mixer, answered questions, and let them see into the cab of the vehicle.
On Friday, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann visited the school and spoke to students about his duties as mayor.
This coming week, the school will get a visit from Michelle Egler, a nurse practitioner; Bob Morton, superintendent of Defiance City Schools; and students will hear from K-2 principal Deanne Held about her duties at Defiance Elementary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.