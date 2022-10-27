Concerns about communication and cancellations/delays as well as policy updates were some highlights from the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) meeting Tuesday.
Mary Rose, grandparent of a student at Good Samaritan School, attended the meeting to ask about some concerns.
“At one of the board meetings in the past, you talked about having the ‘Remind app,’” said Rose. “I don’t know if that has been discussed by the board. It’s just a way to let everyone know what is happening.”
Superintendent Heidi Hull responded to Rose’s question.
“We use the Blackboard app,” she responded. “Would the Remind app have more capabilities than Blackboard? This is a notification system as well. ... You sign up and it’s either phone call or text message.”
T.J. Hammer, Good Samaritan principal, responded that it was a phone message.
“Blackboard is the phone call that we use for weather services,” added Hammer. “Speaking of Remind, a few of our classes have started using it to kind of feel it out. I think it has gone pretty well. ... Any time there is a reminder, I am the one that sends it out. To give an example, for picture day, there will be a reminder the Friday before and another on Sunday.”
There was some conversation on the board about the need for another notification system. Blackboard is used not only for cancellations due to weather, but also for reminders about things like picture day or special occasions. The board also asked if this was something that had to be signed up for. Reportedly when students fill our information forms at the beginning of the year, one of the questions is for a phone number to get the student’s family connected for Blackboard notifications.
Rose also asked about an adaptive swing on the playground and Hammer responded.
“We have two,” said Hammer. “One is for pre-school age kids. We also have a larger one. The wheelchair one, however, is still on order and coming to us.”
She also asked the board to address the school closing policy. This is one that the school is still considering. At present, if Defiance City Schools (DCS) close, Good Samaritan will close. If other schools in the area close, but not DCS the superintendent will make a determination whether to close. In some cases simply cancelling a bus in areas where school is closed may be an option. The board is still working to finalize the policy.
“We talked about our policies for delays and closings at the last meeting,” said Hull. “The transportation team will meet early in the school year. That team is TJ, the drivers and myself, to talk about the most commonsense way of approaching delays. ... Right now what we are thinking is if Central Local and Ayersville are delayed, the bus that runs in that area would be delayed. That is the model we are looking at. I guess Rick Edmunds had done that when he was superintendent. As of right now that is sort of the way that we are leaning.”
Also at the meeting was a service recipient, Dominic Brown. His child receives services from DCBDD and he said that all is going well.
“There was not a long waiting period (for services),” said Brown. “... (the process) was really helpful. ... My life is less and less stressful now. My mom used to help with care ... she is less stressed now.”
In other news, the board:
• entered into executive session to discuss compensation of public employees.
• received an update about budget work from Hull.
• was updated by Dennis Myers, director of early intervention, that his team met with physicians from ProMedica to discuss/compare the medical model of therapy and the therapy provided by DCBDD.
• updated several policies for the DCBDD to accord with current Ohio laws and regulations, and to make a more accessible format.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.