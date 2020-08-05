PAULDING — Collective bargaining agreements with the Paulding Education Association (PEA) and OAPSE 550 members were approved by the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education during a special meeting Tuesday evening. The board also came to terms with non-bargaining unit employees.
In addition, the board voted to approve the district Remote Learning Plan (see related story), the Panther Virtual Academy for 2020-21 and a revised school calendar.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz explained the contract with the PEA is essentially a rollover of the current contract. The agreement is a one-year contract, with a 2% pay increase, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021. The board voted 3-1 to approve the contract, with Jim Foltz voting no, and Matt Stoller abstaining.
"Basically we rolled over the existing contract with the teachers' association for one year at a 2% increase, while the contract with OAPSE is a three-year contract," said Amstutz. "It's always nice to have contracts settled before you start the year from a logistical standpoint.
"Now, we can concentrate on getting back to classes and educating our kids," added Amstutz. "We're already going to have enough issues with COVID and different things, so it's nice to have these contracts in place."
The agreement with OAPSE 550 (classified staff), and the agreement with non-bargaining unit employees (administration and confidential employees), are both for three-years, and call for a salary increase of 3% in the first year, and a 1% increase in years two and three. They are effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2023.
The remote learning plan that was approved covers what is required of students, teachers and families in the event that school is closed for an extended period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Panther Virtual Academy is available to families who don't plan to send their kids to in-person school when it opens Aug. 19. The district will use the Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy (NOVA) as its platform, meaning Paulding teachers will not be teaching the courses. The PVA information has been sent to parents.
In addition, students who enroll in remote learning to start the year must commit to do so for a semester. The deadline to enroll is Friday. Anyone seeking more information is asked to contact the district at 419-399-4656.
The superintendent updated the board about the revisions to the 2020-21 school calendar, which includes additional professional development days of Aug. 4, Oct. 2 and Oct. 30.
"What we have done is build in three additional professional development days, because we believe at some point this school year we will have to move to a remote-learning platform for all students," said Amstutz. "We want to make sure that we are ready for that."
Board president Karen Saxton asked Amstutz if Gov. Mike DeWine decides to move the start of the school year back past Labor Day (as is rumored), would the district need to add additional time to the calendar?
"We would need to add on to the school year, yes," said Amstutz. "The administration at one point in time put together a calendar that starts after Labor Day, it's not fully ready to go, but we would propose that if that is what happens. The good news is we could propose remote learning days if we needed to do that, too."
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Joel Parrett, middle school math teacher, effective with the end of 2019-20; and Shelly Kohart, Paulding Elementary aide, effective at the end of the current contract year.
• okayed Cindy Slattman and Mandy Woods as Oakwood Elementary secretary, as needed, for 2020-21.
