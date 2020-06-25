NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education extended the collective bargaining agreement with the Napoleon Faculty Association (NFA), agreed on salaries and benefits for administrators, confidential staff and aides during a Zoom meeting Wednesday.
The NFA and the board agreed to a one-year rollover on the negotiated agreement for the 2020-21 school year. The agreement calls for a 2.25% raise on the base, as well as the district incentivizing a high-deductible health plan for the NFA members that save the district money.
“This rollover is a win-win for the district, as well as the teaching staff in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said superintendent Erik Belcher. “This district is committed to providing a regionally competitive compensation package that also acknowledges the impact health care has on the district to allow us to deliver the best services to our students.
“The 2.25% increase is in line with what other districts in the area have negotiated, while the opportunity for substantial health care savings were mutually reached through higher staff paid premiums and incentivizing the high-deductible health plan at a much lower cost to the district.”
“We fully expect this agreement will acknowledge the hard work our teaching staff has continually done on behalf of the students of Napoleon, and that the insurance adjustment will lower the district’s health care obligations,” added Belcher.
Approved also by the board, were salaries and benefits for administrators, confidential staff and aides, which includes the opportunity for those staff members to take part in a Health Savings Account. The a high-deductible health plan incentives are part of the benefits package.
Administrators receiving raises include: elementary principals (1.25%); assistant principals (2.25%); and technology coordinator, business manager, transportation supervisor, food services supervisor and athletic director (1%). Confidential staff were approved for a 2.25% increase and longevity pay, while aides were also approved for a 2.25% salary increase.
In his report, Belcher echoed what superintendents in the state are saying, that until schools receive guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine, no plans on schools reopening will be shared. He expects to release that information in July.
In other business, the board:
• approved the employment of the following individuals for 2020-21: Jann Wiemken, intervention specialist at St. Paul Lutheran School, for 167 days, not to exceed 22 hours per week; Kris Campbell, intervention specialist at St. Paul Lutheran School, for 167 days, not to exceed 29.5 hours per week; Eileen Pasquarette, Title I teacher at St. Paul Lutheran School (paid through Title funds), at the tutor rate of $29.02 per hour; Patricia Kramer, Title I teacher at St. John Lutheran School (paid through auxiliary funds), for 139 days, for 3.5 hours per day; and Kristen Benner, counselor at Napoleon Junior/Senior High.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Carol Gessner, assistant cook at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective July 1; Cami Haas, reading/language arts teacher at Napoleon Elementary effective at the end of 2019-20; Brienne Martin, aide at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective June 1; Rebekah Merrill, aide at Napoleon High, effective June 5; Heidi Bell, eighth-grade volleyball coach, effective June 30; and Branden Turner, seventh-grade basketball coach, effective June 30.
• voted for Michael Lamming as a varsity assistant softball coach for 2019-20; several athletic coaches and volunteer coaches for 2020-21; several individuals for supplemental contracts for 2020-21; several full-time building aides for 2020-21; several substitute teachers for 2020-21; and several substitutes for 2020-21.
• voted for the substitute list for teachers and paraprofessionals from the NwOESC for 2020-21; and the NwOESC mentor program for 2020-21.
• approved participating students, staff and chaperones to attend the high school band trip to New Orleans from Dec. 9-12, pending COVID-19 pandemic and governor orders.
• okayed the following agreements: NWOCA technical services for 2020-21; Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training & Rehabilitation Center, at a cost of $44 per day, per student; participation in the Developing and Evaluating Assessments of Problem Solving program with BGSU; participation in the Free and Reduced Lunch & Breakfast Program for 2020-21; drug/alcohol testing with Great Lakes Biomedical for 2020-21 at a cost of $16,000 (no change); the building mechanical systems service/preventative maintenance agreement with Wadsworth Service at a cost of $20,520; services contract and memorandum of understanding with Maumee Valley Guidance Center at a total cost of $48,744 to be paid in four installments; and Best Buddies International.
• authorized the use of the school name for gymnastics, bowling and indoor track & field in order to compete in OHSAA tournaments; and for the Napoleon Equestrian Team as a club sport and allow the club to use the NHS logo and name for competition.
• approved the SORSA premiums for property, liability and fleet insurance for 2020-21 at a cost of $99,447.
• ratified contracts with Project Lead the Way to integrate technology and project-based curriculum; and NWOCA membership fees of $7,996.82 for 2020-21.
• okayed the school resource officer memorandum of understanding with the city of Napoleon.
• adopted temporary appropriations/modifications for 2020-21.
• approved the following transfers: $168.04 from the permanent improvement fund to the OFCC project maintenance fund; $500 from IDEA Restoration Grant to fiscal year 2020 fund; and 26 cents from Title IV-A from fiscal year 2019 fund to fiscal year 2020 fund.
• accepted the following donation: $1,000 from the Napoleon High School Alumni Association to Napoleon High School for the tree project.
