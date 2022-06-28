Hoeppner

The Central Local School District held a special board meeting on Monday for the employment of personnel.

Joshua Hoeppner of Woodburn, Ind., has been accepted for the position of elementary school assistant principal beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“Thank you for the opportunity. I appreciate it and I look forward to doing some good things,” Hoeppner said when addressing the board at the conclusion of the meeting.

Also hired was Emily Hamman as a first grade teacher and Erica Deetz in the position of paraprofessional for in the middle school.

In other news, board approved three months of unpaid leave of absence for Jason Wermer, effective July 15.

