SHERWOOD — Permanent improvement projects were one of the main topics of discussion Monday night for the Central Local Board of Education.
The board approved the five-year fiscal forecast, discussed remote learning, and approved moving the district superintendent and treasurer up the administrative salary schedule (see related story, Page A3).
At the October meeting of the board, superintendent Steve Arnold shared that Garmann Miller Architects was close to having final drawings for renovation of interior spaces at the middle/high school building, which are part of the permanent improvement levy approved by district voters.
Those spaces include: middle school and high school restrooms; the sixth-grade science, eighth-grade general science, physical science and life science rooms; and the band and chorus rooms. The estimated cost to do the work is $1.5 million-$2 million.
The drawings were shared in October with the board members via whiteboard, and discussed in detail by Arnold. After answering several questions from board members, Arnold said in October:
“These plans are not etched in stone, and this is the fifth or sixth time I’ve said this, we are going to know at the end of October what our collections will be from income tax. That will determine whether or not we feel comfortable borrowing the money needed to do these projects in the summer of 2021.”
On Monday, Arnold, and CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples shared the October income tax collection for permanent improvements (PI), the second collection of the fiscal year, was almost $133,000. Combined with the first collection of more than $119,000, the district has collected $252,652.76 for PI projects.
Said Arnold: “If we can assume that we will collect a near-equal number for each quarter moving forward, then we can assume that our collection will not be less than $500,000 per fiscal year.”
That number, according to Samples, is a bit lower than the $525,000-$550,000 projected before COVID-19.
In addition to the interior spaces, the district is looking at improvements to the parking lot at Fairview Middle/High School and bus garage, with an estimate to do all those projects coming in at nearly $3.1 million.
Arnold explained if the district were to borrow $3.25 million to do all projects, based on current interest rates, the annual payment would be around $365,000, or $135,000 less than the PI fund is expected to collect per year.
“We are not making any recommendations tonight, that would come in December,” began Arnold, “but we would like your blessing moving forward. We have all but finalized our interior projects (including some changes asked for by the board in October).
“If all goes as planned, we will have a recommended resolution for you to approve at our meeting in December for our architect to begin securing bids, and we will have a recommended resolution for you to approve at our meeting in March to secure finances,” added Arnold.
Board member David Karlstadt shared his concern that if the district were to do all projects now, and income tax revenues were to fall due to COVID-19, the district could find itself in a fiscal situation. Karlstadt also expressed concern the district could lose money if it puts a project out to bid and doesn’t go through with the work.
Arnold and Samples explained they felt comfortable moving forward with the interior projects now, because according to estimates, there would be plenty of cash to pay down that debt. In addition, there is still time to decide if the parking lot and bus garage projects move forward.
“I’m going to give my opinion, if we have to decide, I think we should do the interior projects,” said Arnold. “It’s a very responsible decision to have those done in 2021. Whether we feel safe doing all the projects and borrowing that amount of money, we don’t need to decide that until March.”
A timeline for the interior projects would include Garmann Miller Architects starting the bidding process for the interior projects in February, awarding the jobs in March, with work beginning in June.
“We’re going to tell our architect to continue moving forward at their end, and we will likely be bringing a recommendation to you in December for our architect to begin the bidding process,” said Arnold. “We will then have December to March to feel out the civil engineer project (parking lot and bus garage).
“I think we’re being safe and doing it right here. I feel good about this,” added Arnold.
