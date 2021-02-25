SHERWOOD — Central Local Schools have announced plans on how school days will be handled in the event of school closures due to inclement weather.
In lieu of having to make up days in June, and to utilize its remote learning plan, the district will now provide a remote learning day, or Blizzard Bag day, on days when inclement weather leads to the cancellation of school. Future school cancellation notices will be posted and announced as a remote learning day.
Teachers have the option of posting a pre-recorded lesson, holding live GoogleMeet lessons, or handing students a Blizzard Bag packet of lesson activities to complete in place of in-person learning. Students are asked to check Google Classroom for announcements and posted lessons. Live lessons will not start before 10:14 a.m. on the days when in-person school is cancelled.
When inclement weather is unexpected, it may be necessary to hand out Blizzard Bag packets of activities after students return to school. Again, teachers will work with students on due dates in these circumstances. Teachers will discuss specific details of the expectations for remote learning days and the handling of due dates for assignments with students. Attendance will be based upon assignment completion.
In addition, families are asked to make note of a calendar change: Due to the number of missed days so far this year, April 5 will be used as a remote learning make-up day, following the same guidelines as mentioned above. Those families who may already have scheduled plans for April 5 will be excused from school, but students will be expected to complete the assigned work as directed by each teacher.
Anyone with questions, is asked to contact the building principal/principals where their student attends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.