SHERWOOD — Central Local Schools Board of Education held a routine meeting Monday evening, with the exception of some highlights for student achievements and academic developments.
During the principal reports, the winners of the Patriot’s Pen contest were announced by Middle School Principal Suzanne Geis.
First place for a $100 prize went to Sammy Mavis while the second-place prize of $75 went to Morgan Mavis and the third-place prize of $50 went to Amaya Perez.
Superintendent Steve Arnold revealed that this was the ninth time out of 13 years that Fairview students have taken first, second and third place countywide in the Patriot Pen’s competition.
Geis also shared that a couple of the school’s teachers, Trisha Schlachter and Sarah Friess, will be head of this year’s ROX for girls program. ROX is a 20-lesson empowerment program for girls from grades 5-12 that includes interpersonal relationships, intrapersonal skills, academic/career development and leadership.
In order to direct the program, Schlachter and Friess needed to undergo training. This training was sponsored by the professional women’s association, Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG).
DKG has sponsored 18 teachers throughout the state of Ohio to receive the training necessary for the program, said Geis.
In other news, the board approved:
• an updated salary schedule for Adam Singer, effective Jan. 1.
• Cheryl Orwin as an after-school tutor for up to five hours per week at the rate of $40 per hour.
• the employment of 10 individuals on a one-year supplemental contract for the 2022-23 school year in the sports department.
• the volunteer services of two individuals for the 2022-23 school year.
• the date of the organizational meeting and regular January meeting as Jan. 9 at 6 p.m.
• the renewal of membership with the Ohio School Boards Association for 2023.
• the following overnight and Sunday events: College Credit Plus planning meeting, Jan. 8; overnight HS baseball trip to Columbus, March 17-19.
• a new five-year lease agreement with Current Office Supply for copiers, effective Jan. 1.
• the purchase of two 78-passenger buses from school bus bids received by the Ohio Schools Council.
• the following donations: Heart and Hands, $200, elementary principal’s funds; Fairview Elementary Boosters, $1,012.11 to the elementary principal’s fund; Bill’s Locker Room, $64, Class of 2024; Susan Smith, $20, Class of 2024; Defiance Lions Club, $400, band fund; Bill’s Locker Room, $224, athletic fund; Bill’s Locker Room, $573, girls basketball fund; Sherwood VFW, $5,000, athletic reserve fund.
• the transfer of monies from the bond retirement fund ($3,500) to a specific permanent improvement fund (school district’s permanent improvement fund).
• a one-year supplemental contract for Lindsay Imm as a varsity assistant softball coach for 2022-23 school year.
Fairview families are reminded that there will be an early dismissal for all students on Dec. 20 for Christmas break.
