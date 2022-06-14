SHERWOOD — Central Local Schools Board of Education approved Amy Hammer, assistant elementary principal, for a three-year administrative contract during its meeting Monday evening.
Hammer will be resigning her assistant principal position in order to take up the unoccupied seat of elementary principal. The change will take effect Aug. 1.
Hammer will replace Sherrie Brown who stepped down in May.
The board announced a special meeting to be held on June 27 at 4 p.m. in the elementary conference room for the the purpose of employment of public personnel. Next month’s meeting will be canceled.
High School Principal Tim Breyman reported higher test final averages for students in comparison to the state’s averages for 2021-22. The state’s ranged between 40-60% whereas Fairview students were rated 70% and higher on various subjects.
Middle School Principal Suzanne Geis revealed that two teacher aides will be retiring and that there will no longer be a gifted instructor. However, currently 98% of the teachers have completed certification training to still offer gifted coursework.
In other news, the board approved:
• the resignations of Victoria Crites, middle school paraprofessional; and Tara Czartoski, paraprofessional, both effective Aug. 31.
• the employment of Kelsey Johnston as intervention specialist for grades 2 and 3, effective for the 2022-23 school year on a one-year limited contract.
• the employment of the following as summer school teachers: Kim Beek, Curt Foust, Kevin Sims, and Eric Drummelsmith.
• the employment of the following 2022 part-time summer help not to exceed 40 hours per week at a rate of $10.50 per hour: Julie Black, Kenneth Ciolek, Katie Geis, Lorelle Hetrick, Ian Rhodes, Samantha Rohrs, Cory Sidle, and Tyson Scantlen.
• a one-year leave-of-absence for Molly Nusbaum for the 2022-23 school year.
• the employment of the listed individuals on a one-year supplemental contract for the 2022-23 school year: Kari Rosania, Julee Bayliss, Jackie Singer, Mackenzie Melnik, Jessica Nagel, Joe Kime, Ken Boland, Jake Jones, Craig McCord, Tim Grine, Craig Polter, Joe Gerbers, Cory Sidle, Lauren Beck, Amy Hammer, Josh Neilson, Katelyn Smith, Duane Miller, Nikki Grine, Noah Goodrich, Kobe Baker, Peyton Spiess, Ryan Zeedyk, Kristen Kime, Briana Love, Doug Yagel, and Laura Renollet.
• the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center educational agreement for 2022-23 school year at $77 per day.
• the adoption of textbooks for the high school, middle school school and elementary school buildings in history, math and science.
• fees for grades K-5 at $60; grades 6-8 at $55; and Fairview High School fees at the rate depending on course taken.
• the same athletic event prices for the 2022-23 school year.
• the acceptance of the following donations: $150 to the Class of ‘59 Scholarship Fund from the Class of 1959; $100 to the Middle School Principal Fund from William Willitzer; $100 to the Middle School Principal Fund from Newcomer, Shaffer, Spangler, Breininger and Rakes; $6,144.85 to the Elementary Principal Fund from Elementary Boosters; $200 to the Class of 2023 Fund from the Defiance Police Officers Association; $100 to the FCCLA Fund from Hearts & Hands; and $200 to the FFA Fund from Ryan Zeedyk.
• an increase in the base salary for the treasurer/CFO of 2.5% and to assign Kerry Samples to level F on that scale retroactive to Aug. 1, 2021.
• assigning Superintendent Steve Arnold to level D on the administrator salary schedule retroactive to Aug. 1, 2021.
