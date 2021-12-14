SHERWOOD — A busy agenda was handled by the Central Local Board of Education Monday, that included a resolution to take the first step to renew an emergency levy; presentations about the Amazing Shake and career options, and the board said good-bye to member David Karlstadt.
CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples shared he was bringing a resolution to the board to put a renewal emergency levy on the May 2022 ballot, that was first passed back in 1977, and last renewed in 2017.
The Resolution of Necessity is the first step in the process of getting the levy on the May ballot.
“At the January meeting, we will have a second resolution called the Resolution to Proceed,” said Samples. “Once that is passed, I turn the ballot language into the (Defiance County) Board of Elections by Feb. 2, (2022), to be on the May 3, (2022) ballot.”
Said superintendent Steve Arnold: “As you likely know, this levy generates about $615,000 annually for general expenses, and is imperative if we hope to maintain current services.”
The board approved the resolution.
Fourth-grade teachers Taryn Monroe and Brooke Snyder were on hand to discuss the Amazing Shake, which will take place for the first time in the district starting on Jan. 21.
Fourth-grade students will practice their firm handshake, conversation skills, answer interview questions, etc ... Students will be asked to dress up for the competition, just as they would for an actual interview.
Special guests from the community will be in attendance to judge the students. The top 20 will move on to round two, which will take place in March.
Fairview Middle School educators Tracy Robinson and Adam Brickner presented information about eighth graders taking part in a Career Fair and Career Week. Each students wrote a research paper, did a research project and made a display about the career he/she researched.
Community members, and others from outside the community, took part in judging the papers, projects and displays.
Last but not least, Jessica Nagel, Fairview High School vocational agriculture teacher, was also on hand to discuss ag career options. She explained that students who score high enough on certain tests can earn certain credentials and by working in ag-related jobs, can earn accreditation.
Last year, students put in more than 17,000 hours working in ag-related jobs, or on their family farm.
Meanwhile Karlstadt, who served one term, was presented with a plaque to thank him for his service to the district.
A cake and punch reception was held in Karlstadt’s honor following the meeting.
In his report, Arnold discussed progress on the bus garage, which is still on schedule, however a drainage issue near the project needs to be addressed.
“We met with Dennis Bell (of Bell Engineering), and together we have outlined some action steps to improve the drainage from the affected areas (the northern section of the property to the south and east of Fairview Elementary),” said Arnold. “It should be corrected within a reasonable amount of time.”
The superintendent also shared he was seeking approval of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Teacher Association of Central Local Schools (TACLS), that will compensate teachers for using their conference period (or other periods as needed) to cover classes when no substitutes are available.
“We approved a similar MOU last year when we were faced with the same issue,” said Arnold.
The board approved the MOU, as well as a resolution that allows non-degreed individuals to serve as substitute teachers as approved through Senate Bill 1.
In other business, the board:
• approved the following substitute teachers for 2021-22: Ken Ciolek, effective Nov. 22; and Briana Love, effect Nov. 19.
• OK’d several one-year supplemental contracts, and handful of volunteers, for the 2021-22 spring sports seasons.
• voted for a $400 stipend for John Elchelbarger to provide social media services for 2021-22.
• employed Dawn Buskirk as a secretary and food service substitute for 2021-22.
• approved setting the date of organizational meeting and regular January meeting as Jan. 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., and appointed Jeff Timbrook as president pro-tem of the meeting.
• OK’d the renewal of membership with the Ohio School Boards Association for 2022.
• voted for the purchase of replacement Dell Precision laptops for the teaching staff at a cost of $51,034.62.
• accepted the following donations: $45 to the general fund for newspaper from Howard and Katie Arend; $45 to the general fund for newspaper from Cuffle Holdings; $400 to the FFA fund from Defiance County Farm Bureau; $100 to the archery fund from Richards & Walker; $300 to the archery fund from from Howard and Katie Arend; $100 to the archery fund from Nucor; $250 to the archery fund from Farmer Fire Department; $250 to the archery fund from Jewell Grain; $100 to the archery fund from Hicksville Auto Recyclers; $100 to the archery fund Mathers Trucking; $400 to the band fund from Defiance Lions Club; $1,000 to the athletic fund from Shawn Holbrook; $2,850 to the athletic fund from Fairview Athletic Boosters; and $375 to the wrestling fund from Fairview Athletic Boosters.
