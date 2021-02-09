SHERWOOD — A busy agenda was handled by the Central Local Board of Education Monday evening, that included taking the next steps toward exterior improvements, and approving a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Teachers’ Association of Central Local Schools (TACLS), concerning sick leave.
In addition, a group of about 30 or more people were in attendance in support of Sherrie Brown, Fairview Elementary principal, for the job she is doing in that role, and the board heard discussion about COVID-19 vaccinations for staff who choose to get vaccinated (see related story, page A1).
At the January meeting of the board, superintendent Steve Arnold shared an update on parking lots and bus garage projects that have been discussed at previous meetings, as well as tentative drawings from Bell Engineering of Bryan of how those spaces could be transformed.
On Monday, Arnold asked the board to approve a resolution that okayed the specifications and estimated cost of construction for the exterior projects ($1.6-$1.7 million), and authorize Bell Engineering to solicit bids for the projects.
“We’re in agreement with Bell Engineering to have them bid out five separate projects,” stated Arnold. “The first would be the bus barn area (buses would then be parked there); the second would be east of the school (where buses park now), which would become all parking; the third would be to pave the south lot (which is currently stone); the fourth would be a new parking area between the football field and baseball field for handicapped and elderly people to park closer to those facilities; and the fifth would be resurfacing the southwest entrance (the drive at the front of Fairview Middle/High School).”
The board approved the resolution. Bids for the exterior projects are set to open at 1 p.m. March 10.
Work is expected to begin after the school year ends, and be finished before school begins in the fall. This would coincide with the interior projects that were approved for bid in December. All told, the interior and exterior projects are estimated to cost $3.25 million total.
Approved by the board was a MOU with TACLS concerning employee attendance when impacted due to illness and quarantine due to COVID-19. With the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) expiring Dec. 31, 2020, the sides entered into an agreement to extend it through June 30.
Teachers will be provided with paid sick leave modeled on FFCRA with five workdays of paid sick leave if the TACLS member is quarantined on the advice of a health care provider and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.
Members will be able to work remotely if they have a need to care for a child related to COVID-19; and the extension is not in addition to the 10 workdays given previously through FCCRA. A similar resolution was approved with classified staff of the district through March 31.
CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples gave the board good news when he shared the district is expected to receive $444,000 in the next round of stimulus funding, which will be available next fiscal year and “is pretty much unrestricted” as to its use. In addition, he shared the state will increase part of the district’s funding for this year. The district was cut $204,000, but will now be cut only $95,000.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Doug Rakes, head football coach.
• approved the following one-year supplemental contracts for 2020-21: Andy Singer, varsity baseball; Kurt Nusbaum (50%) and Ryan Thomas (50%), assistant varsity baseball; Joe Kime, junior varsity baseball; Staci Renollet, varsity softball; Neeley McGill (50%) and Lindsay Imm (50%) assistant varsity softball; Katelyn Dumire, junior varsity softball; Doug Rakes, varsity track & field; Nic Alvarez, Andrew Mickey and Katelyn Smith, assistant varsity track & field; Jacob Jones, Laura Renollet and Corey Sidle, seventh/eighth track & field; and Doug Yagel, weight room spring.
• okayed the following volunteer coaches for 2020-21: Tony Singer, baseball; Craig Polter and Sarah Friess, softball; and Addie Batt, seventh/eighth track & field.
• voted for maternity leave for Sarah Dominique from approximately May 10 through the balance of 2020-21.
• commended seventh-grader Luis Escalara for winning the Fairview Middle School spelling bee and finishing second at the Defiance County Spelling Bee; seventh-grader Landon Clemens (middle school runner-up); and fifth-graders Morgan Mavis (Fairview Elementary champion) and Anthony Singer (elementary runner-up) for qualifying for the Defiance County spelling bee.
• approved the use of school facilities on Wednesday for next year’s freshman parents to attend a 2021-22 planning session.
• adjusted the school calendar to add a two-hour delay March 8 for the purpose of remote learning management.
• accepted the following donations: $5,000 from Iron Horse Brews to the general fund; $12 to the high school principal fund, $12 to the middle school principal fund, $120 to the elementary principal fund, $6 to the FCCLA fund, $16 to the archery fund, $59 to the athletic fund and $8 to the boys cross country fund from Style, Sports & Sparkle; $500 to the elementary principal fund from Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center 2094; $400 to the archery fund from Karlstadt Machining; $200 to the archery fund from Howard and Katie Arend; $100 to the archery fund from Nucor; $100 to the archery fund from Mathers Trucking; $100 to the archery fund from Richards & Walker; $100 to the archery fund from Jim and Agnes Timbrook; $681.41 to the athletic fund from Austin and Lindsay Imm; $80 to the football fund from BSN; $250 to the class of 2022 from Kim Herman; $100 to the class of 2022 from Lois Zeedyk; $50 to the class of 2022 from Mindi Kepler; and $42 to the class of 2022 from Steve and Jennifer Rohrs.
