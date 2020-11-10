SHERWOOD — Remote learning and the five-year fiscal forecast were topics of discussion at the Central Local Board of Education meeting Monday afternoon. The board also approved a step up on the administrative salary schedule for the district superintendent and treasurer.
In addition, the board agreed to have the superintendent and treasurer allow Garmann Miller Architects to move forward on plans for interior projects discussed at the October meeting of the board (see related story, Page A7).
Fairview High School principal Tim Breyman shared the district’s remote learning platform, in which Fairview educators are live-streaming classes to students who aren’t attending in person, continues to receive rave reviews. Superintendent Steve Arnold shared there’s been an increase in students going to remote learning.
“We’ve had an uptick in the number of students utilizing this option, likely due to the uptick in positive cases in our area,” said Arnold. “Moving to a full remote option remains on the table, and I believe it would be generally seamless for our students.
“As of today, we have had one confirmed student COVID case,” added Arnold. “We have had three staff members test positive, and we have acted appropriately. Based on the latest data in Defiance County, our townships are among the best in the county.”
Samples discussed the five-year fiscal forecast, in which he shared the district should be in the black this year (around $72,000), but will have deficit spending going forward unless lost revenues are recouped from the state and the emergency levy, which will be on the ballot in 2021, is approved again.
“The renewal of the emergency levy in 2021, which generates $615,000 per year will be vital, as we will be deficit spending fairly heavily in the final years of the forecast,” said Samples. “This levy was first passed in 1977 for $166,000; increased in 1980 to $481,000; increased in 1983 to $555,000; and increased again in 1986 to $615,000. It has stayed at $615,000 ever since.
“Since we don’t have the final valuation numbers yet from the county auditors, I may be bringing a revised forecast to you at the December meeting if the change is a material one from what I have estimated,” added Samples.
The board approved the forecast.
Following an evaluation of Samples and Arnold’s performance for 2019-20 by the board in October, the members voted 3-1 (board member Austin Imm was not in attendance) to advance both Samples and Arnold a step on the administrative salary schedule, retroactive to Aug. 1. Board member David Karlstadt voted no to both resolutions.
The step equals a 4% pay increase, however, Samples and Arnold are not receiving an increase on base pay, as they agreed to a 0% increase for 2020-21. In a normal year, they would receive an increase on the base as well.
“I would like to say thank you to Mr. Samples and Mr. Arnold, honestly we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in without both of you right now,” said Scott Schindler, board vice president. “To say we’re in the same position we were three to four years ago, I wouldn’t say that’s true.
“We’re in a much-much better position, and I’m really happy you get to be rewarded for your success, because you really should (be rewarded),” continued Schindler. “At any good organization you reward success, and again, you both deserve it.”
The school principals announced that virtual and/or socially-distanced Veterans Day ceremonies are set at both district buildings. Arnold thanked the principals for organizing the events.
Breyman shared the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office brought its K-9 unit to the school on Oct. 14 for a lock-down sweep. No contraband was found.
Said Breyman: “This shows that our kids continue to make good decisions. We are also thankful for those who established a policy that deters drug-related behavior.”
In other business, the board:
• accepted the retirement/resignation of Mary Ann Steffel, elementary teacher, effective May 31, 2021. Steffel will have served the district for 40 years.
• amended the start date for Phillip Brunner to Oct. 12.
• offered Laura Wofford a one-year limited contract as a bus driver for 2020-21, effective Oct. 23.
• employed the following classified substitutes for 2020-21: Laura Wofford, custodian, food service and secretary; and Mark Keegan, custodian
• approved an amendment to the school calendar to add a two-hour delay on Nov. 16 to help teachers manage remote learning.
• accepted the following donations: $1,000 from Johns Manville to the elementary principal’s fund; $38 from Style, Sports & Sparkle to the elementary principal’s fund; $140 from Asbury United Methodist Church to the elementary principal’s fund; $201 from Bill’s Locker Room to the class of 2021; $96 from Bill’s Locker Room to the class of 2022; $50 from Phil and Trish Hetrick to the class of 2022; $1,125 from various donors to the athletic fund; and $699 from Spangler Candy Co. to the general fund for a 3D printer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.