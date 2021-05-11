SHERWOOD — Upcoming projects and the five-year forecast were topics of discussion during the Central Local Board of Education meeting Monday.
In addition, the board hired new teacher/football coach Philip Mauro (as previously reported by The Crescent-News), and were introduced to the new Teachers Association of Central Local Schools (TACLS) co-presidents.
At the start of the meeting, Sarah Friess and Beth Bechtol spoke on behalf of TACLS. Friess told the board students and staff “hit it out of the park during so much uncertainty,” and “took lemons and made lemonade.”
Bechtol said there were too many people to thank, but went on to thank the students, “for choosing to be great every day,” and for being “marvelous human beings during a difficult year.”
Educator Kelly Dempsey, who is finishing her 22nd year teaching in the district, read from a prepared statement about how much she loves being a teacher, and how she felt humiliated after learning her name was on a list of teachers and custodians, “who were said to be bullies” and “creating a negative culture.”
She went on to share she has received the highest possible ratings in the area in professionalism during her tenure at Fairview Elementary School, and that principal Sherrie Brown could not cite one incident where she had been disrespectful to her. She added Brown had her permission to discuss her professionalism if asked.
Dempsey went on to say she reached out to members of the community group that have been voicing concerns about a culture problem at Fairview Elementary, and they told her they just wanted the culture to improve.
Community member Josh Kimpel addressed the board as part of the Fairview Community Organization for the third straight month, saying he had talked with Dempsey, that things were improving at the school, but that he would like the lines of communication to open between the group and the board.
He went on to apologize to the board, and superintendent Steve Arnold, for them having to deal with the situation, but he went on to say the people in the group are willing to talk to the teachers, Arnold and the board members to help move the situation in the right direction.
At the end of the meeting, board president Jeff Timbrook said he would speak with anyone, and to reach out to him to do so.
In his report, Arnold shared some equipment that will be used for exterior projects has show up on campus. He reiterated that students at Fairview Middle/High School will go to remote learning beginning Friday-May 28 due to the interior projects. Students at Fairview Elementary will continue with in-person learning.
“Vernon Nagel is planning to start (on the parking lot projects) sometime around May 17,” said Arnold. “As you are well aware, the asbestos removal is set to begin May 17, and Mel Lanzer Company may begin knocking out the tiers in the band and chorus rooms early the week of May 17 as well. Our next interior projects meeting is scheduled for tomorrow (today) at 1 p.m.”
Said CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples: “Our financing for the interior and exterior projects, as well as the refinancing of the previous debt, is expected to close May 20. The new debt will be paid off in 10 years and the refinanced debt in 11 years, both will be at 1.9%.”
Arnold went on to share he was submitting the list of graduates for graduation, which is scheduled for May 30 at 2 p.m. at the football field. The first rain day is May 31, with a second June 6, if necessary. In addition, Family Fun Night is scheduled May 15, and fifth-graduation is May 28 at the football field.
The board approved the list of graduates.
Samples presented the five-year fiscal, where he shared ESSER funds will help the district the next few years.
“On the revenue side, we are seeing losses of local revenue in the form of real estate tax revenue and income tax,” said Samples. “We also saw a loss of state revenue last year and this year due to the pandemic. We won’t know for sure what state funding will be the next two years until the biennium budget is passed in late June. Simulations we have seen show just modest increases the next two years over our fiscal year 2019 amounts.
“On the expense side, we will be using our federal ESSER funding to offset the revenue loses,” continued Samples. “I have budgeted $54,000 this year, $350,000 next year, and $650,000 in fiscal year 2023 of ESSER funding to offset general fund wages and benefits. This will keep the general fund stable through 2023, before we start experiencing deficit spending without additional revenue.”
In other business, the board:
• approved the employment of Kobe Baker and Audrie Longardner as teachers for 2021-22, each on a one-year limited contract.
• OK’d the following one-year certified contracts for 2021-22: Sarah Dominique, Lindsay Estle, Mackenzie Melnik and Emily Spencer.
• voted for the following two-year certified contracts: Cara Drummelsmith, Megan Gearhart, Kristi List and Jessica Silwinski.
• approved the following two-year classified contracts for 2021-22: Laura Brady, Phil Brunner, Shanna Collins, John Elchelbarger, Chris Herman, Andrew McMaster and Laura Wofford.
• OK’d the following three-year contracts: Amy Hammer, Kelly Hug and Paul Yunker.
• voted for the following continuing contracts: Anna Kauffman and Kurt Nusbaum.
• approved for the following one-year supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Philip Mauro, varsity football; Allison Ciolek, varsity volleyball; Nic Alvarez, varsity boys cross country; Andy Singer, varsity boys golf; Kurt Nusbaum, varsity assistant golf; Kristen Kime, football and basketball cheerleading; Josh Neilson, varsity wrestling; Bodi Kaufman, varsity boys basketball; Russell Zeedyk, varsity girls basketball; and Doug Yagel, weight room coordinator/weight room assistant, Fall.
• OK’d an overnight senior class trip to Cedar Point and Kalahari Water Park in Sandusky, May 15-16.
• voted for membership into the OHSAA for 2021-22 for grades 7-12; and membership in the Ohio DAS cooperative purchasing program.
• entered into an agreement with the Defiance County Board of DD for 2021-22 at a cost of $5,000 per student; an agreement with NwOESC for mentor services for 2021-22.
• approved the official name change for a student organization from Foreign Language Club to World Languages Club.
• OK’d the following donations: $500 from Northwestern Electric to the elementary principal’s fund; $250 from Sherwood VFW to the class of 2022; $100 from Jim Schmidt to the class of 2022; $200 from Ney United Methodist Church to the class of 2022; $200 from Farmer United Methodist church to the class of 2022; $250 from the Defiance Police Officers’ Association to the class of 2022; $100 from Ben & Tiffany Guisinger to World Languages Club; $50 from Ben & Tiffany Guisinger to the Archery Club; $50 from Ben & Tiffany Guisinger to National Honor Society; $50 from Fellowship of Christian Athletes to the Archery Club; and $61 from Style, Sports & Sparkles to the cheerleading fund.
