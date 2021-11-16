SHERWOOD — A busy agenda was handled by the Central Local Board of Education during its meeting Monday evening.
The board approved contracts with the Teacher Association of Central Local Schools (TACLS), with its classified personnel, and with administrative staff. In addition, the members were presented the five-year fiscal forecast, a COVID update, a projects update and approved support of a CRA agreement for Ney.
Approved by the board was a contract with TACLS, in which association members receive a 2.5% wage increase on the base, retroactive to Aug. 1 for 2021-22, and a 2.25% wage increase in each of the next two years.
“I would like to thank TACLS for its good-faith negotiations for the past several months, I believe we’ve landed on a fair and responsible contract for both parties,” stated Steve Arnold, Central Local superintendent. “The negotiating team was very good to work with, and I look forward to our continued partnership for the next several years.”
The board approved the same wage increases for non-certified employees, with a a 2.5% wage increase, retroactive to Aug. 1 for 2021-22, and a 2.25% wage increase in each of the next two years. In addition, some positions received a higher increase, to be able to compete with other districts.
Those positions include: base pay raise from $9.75 to $10.50 per hour for substitute custodians/maintenance; from $17 to $17.75 per hour for substitute bus drivers; from $10.50 to $13 an hour for extra-curricular bus drivers; and from $10.94 to $12.50 per hour for aides.
Bus drivers, secretaries, substitute aides, substitute assistant treasurer, substitute cooks and substitute secretaries will receive a 2.5% raise on the base.
As far as administrators, because each met their goals from the previous year, a base raise of 2.5% was also approved by the board.
CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples presented the five-year forecast, in which he explained the district is projected to be in the red each of the next five years.
“We will be using ESSER funds over the next two years to help offset some of the losses in state and local funding we experienced over the last two years,” said Samples. “This will help stabilize the general fund for the next two years. The renewal of the emergency levy in 2021, which generates $615,000 per year will be vital, as we will be deficit spending fairly heavily in the final years of the forecast.
“The new state funding formula isn’t expected to be in place until December or January, so we don’t know what that funding will be,” continued Samples. “Simulations from June expected an increase of $50,000 for this year. Parts of the new formula will be phased in over the next few years, so we won’t see the full funding for the current biennium budget.”
The board approved the forecast.
In his report, Arnold presented a PowerPoint presentation with before, during and after pictures of the interior classroom projects recently completed, the parking lot project that was completed this summer, and where the district stands with the bus garage.
“The bus garage continues to proceed,” said Arnold. “Several sheets of drywall are now up, with basically interior projects to complete at this time. I continue to be confident the project will be finished before the contracted date of Feb. 26, 2022.”
Arnold also discussed remote learning, explaining he doesn’t see the need to offer it at this time, due to the new quarantine rules from the state released in October. He also shared the district’s remote learning plan in place last year, helped students average a much lower learning loss than the state average.
On hand Monday was educator Amy Woodring, high school life sciences teacher, and students Hannah Harbourt and Grace Bok, who demonstrated some of the work they have been doing in Woodring’s class.
That work includes using toothpicks, petroleum jelly and food coloring, to make the appearance of someone having “road rash” in a motorcycle accident.
Also in attendance was educator Jill Speiser, life skills teachers, who presented some of her students’ sewing and stuffed animal projects.
At the October meeting of the board, Erika Willitzer, Director of the Defiance County Economic Improvement Corporation, was in attendance to discuss plans for a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) in Ney.
The terms of the CRA incluce a 7-year, 75% tax abatement for new businesses, or for remodeling of at least $5,000 on existing businesses and residential homes. The board approved a resolution of support, and approved the waiver of notice period for the CRA.
In other business, the board:
• approved maternity leave for Lindsay Estle for 12 weeks, starting approximately March 21, 2022.
• OK’d the following supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Andy Singer, varsity baseball; Staci Renollet, varsity softball; Doug Rakes, varsity track & field; Kobe Baker, seventh grade boys’ basketball; Doug Yagel, winter weight room; John Echelbarger, assistant high school scholastic team.
• voted to employ the following classified substitutes for 2021-22: Carol Sines, food service; and Cheri Beers-Hetrick, custodian.
• approved the following student activities on the following days: College Credit Plus meeting at Fairview High School, Dec. 1; World Languages field trip to the Valentine Theater in Toledo, April 20, 2022.
• OK’d making Dec. 22 a professional development day.
• voted for payment in lieu of transportation in the amount of $400 for a parent to transport a student to St. Mary Catholic School in Edgerton.
• approved the policy for participation in the LifeWise Academy program for students in grades 1-5 in the fall of 2022.
• OK’d stipends of $2,500 each for Phillip Hetrick and Scott Heighland, for the many hours worked this summer during the construction projects.
• accepted the following donations: $500 to the elementary principal fund from Pizza Bob’s; $77.50 to the class of 2023 from Bill’s Locker Room; $175 to the athletic fund from Kerr’s Crazy Cones; $300 to the football fund from Farmer American Legion; $100 to the softball fund from Bill’s Locker Room; and $300 to the cheerleading fund from BSN.
