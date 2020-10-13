SHERWOOD — How the school year is progressing, interior projects and the possibility of a solar complex were topics of discussion at the Central Local Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday evening.
Superintendent Steve Arnold told the board that in-person learning in the district continues to move forward with “very few issues,” and that remote learning “continues to evolve.”
“I am very pleased with how things are going,” said Arnold. “I had knots in my stomach for two months this summer not knowing how this would go, but that knot is slowly loosening up a bit. I would like to give a shout out to our principals, teachers and support staff for what they’re doing.
“In-class learning is going on without a hitch, and remote learning, as I put in my notes, is evolving,” added Arnold. “We are trying to meet the needs of all our students whether they are here or at home.”
Arnold shared that Garmann Miller Architects is close to having final drawings for renovation of interior spaces at the middle/high school building, which are part of the permanent improvement levy approved by district voters.
Those spaces include: middle school and high school restrooms; the sixth-grade science, eighth-grade general science, physical science and life science rooms; and the band and chorus rooms. The estimated cost to do the work is $1.5 million-$2 million.
The drawings were shared with the board members via whiteboard, and discussed in detail by Arnold. After answering several questions from board members, Arnold said:
“These plans are not etched in stone, and this is the fifth or sixth time I’ve said this, we are going to know at the end of October what our collections will be from income tax. That will determine whether or not we feel comfortable borrowing the money needed to do these projects in the summer of 2021.”
“The next time we get together as a group, we should know the answer to that,” added Arnold.
The money to pay back a loan would be collected through the permanent improvement levy.
Arnold also explained the district had another round of conversations about potential solar complexes on campus with OGW Energy Resources of Tipp City.
“This company is giving us different information from what we’ve heard before, stating the amount of power generated is about what we would need on a monthly or yearly basis,” said Arnold. “Therefore, we would not have to deal with selling power back to Northwest Electric. They’ve also given us an interesting option of having solar canopies, which would take up much less space than a solar field would take up.”
Solar canopies, which would be constructed as parking covers, were one of the options discussed. The other options include no solar field, solar arrays on the roof and a solar field on the ground.
“Needless to say, we need to have several conversations before anything would happen,” said Arnold.
The cost savings to the district could be more than $100,000 a year if a solar complex is built.
At last month’s meeting, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation executive director Jerry Hayes was in attendance to discuss a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) proposal for Iron Horse Brews, a restaurant in Sherwood.
Arnold shared that in lieu of approving a tax abatement, Iron Horse owner Mickey Schwarzbeck and his wife have tentatively agreed to make a one-time donation of $5,000 to the district. It will be on a future agenda for the board to approve when it happens.
CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples shared the district is receiving a sub-recipient grant of $12,000 from Pulaski Township in Williams County for COVID-related expenses. The southern portion of the township is part of the Central Local School District.
That money is part of the township’s CARES Act funding allotment, and will need to be spent by Dec. 30. The board approved the donation.
“They didn’t think they could spend their allotment, so they are sending some our way,” said Samples. “We are going to use the funding to help cover the cost of an additional floor scrubber, touchless hand dryers and faucets in the restrooms, touchless handicapped door closures and additional tables to use in the cafeteria to help spread students out more.”
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Ryan Zeedyk as a bus driver, effective Sept. 18.
• voted for the employment of Phillip Brunner, as a bus driver on a one-year limited contract.
• okayed the employment of the following individuals on a one-year limited supplemental contract: Duane Miller, freshman boys basketball; Tom Vance, eighth-grade boys basketball; Jacob Panico, seventh-grade boys basketball; Doug Yagel, weight room assistant, winter; and Cory Sidle, assistant varsity wrestling.
• voted for Anna Kauffman as a volunteer junior high girls basketball coach.
• approved use of the school facilities on Oct. 25 as an ACT testing facility and for the junior class fundraiser.
• accepted the following donations: $300 from Defiance County Farm Bureau to the FFA Fund; $108 from Bill’s Locker Room to the band fund; $52 from BSN to the football fund; $544 from BSN to the cheerleading fund; and $10 from Bob and Anita Lloyd to the class of 2022.
