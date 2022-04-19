SHERWOOD — Superintendent Steve Arnold reiterated the importance of the passage of an upcoming renewal levy at this month’s school board meeting here.
At the March meeting, Arnold said that the levy — 3.66 mills for five years — was first passed in 1977 and that it generates about $615,000 annually for the district to maintain its current day-to-day operations. At that meeting, he broke down the general terms of the levy and how the monies were used.
On Monday evening, Arnold reiterated the ways the levy dollars are used in the school district:
• payment of employees.
• keeping the buses fueled and running.
• providing co-curricular and extracurricular programs.
• paying the utility bills.
• purchasing special education services from the Northwest Ohio Educational Services Center.
• obtaining classroom supplies.
As he had said at last month’s meeting, the district does not expect to collect any monies from the proposed solar field near Mark Center until at the earliest 2024. This makes passage of the levy important to maintain the current level of operations in the district, he noted
Also, during the community participation time, Roger Zeedyk rose to show his gratitude for Fairview Elementary principal Sherry Brown. He said that his gratitude is because he sees the positive programming that is being provided at the elementary school.
In other news, the board:
• accepted the resignations of Dixie Herr, bus driver, retirement; and Margaret Schneider, elementary teacher.
• approved employment for Peyton Spiess, teacher on a one-year limited contract.
• approved June 19 as an official holiday for all 12-month employees.
• approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for 2022-23.
• approved purchase of Chromebooks as part of a five-year cycle from Bluum of Minnesota, LLC, at a cost of $135,375.
• approved the senior scholarship program for May 1.
• accepted donations for the Class of 2023: $500, Sherwood Fire Department; $200, Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association; $50, Sherwood State Bank; $200, Roger and Lois Zeedyk; $200, Ney United Methodist Church; $200, Farmer United Methodist Church; $500, Bryan Eagles; $50, Straley Insurance.
• accepted a donation of $500 from Farmer Legion to the athletic fund; and $1,000 from Don and Ann Hange to the athletic reserve fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.