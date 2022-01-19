SHERWOOD — The end of Phase I of interior/exterior projects is nearing an end at Central Local Schools, with a new bus garage weeks away from completion. The new bus garage has been built next to the Fairview High School varsity softball field, and near Fairview Elementary School.
The first floor includes: three bays, one of which is a pull-through bay; an office for Phil Hetrick and Scott Heighland, director and assistant director of maintenance and transportation, respectively; a conference/break room; men's and women's restrooms; and a concession stand for softball.
Meanwhile, the second floor of the structure will be used for storage; electrical has been added to the east side of the building to plug in the engine blocks of diesel buses (where all the buses will park); and wifi has been run from Fairview Middle/High School to the structure.
Work that needs completed includes: the installation of cabinets (which are three weeks out due to supply chain issues); interior finishing work; and the addition of stone to the east side of the building where the buses park.
The estimated completion date is Feb. 26.
Miller Construction Group of Ottoville is serving as contractor, with Dennis Bell of Bell Engineering of Bryan, serving as engineer.
"This new structure allows us to move bus parts and maintenance parts from the middle/high school building into the new space. It's also going to free up two office spaces in the school," said superintendent Steve Arnold. "With the parts being moved, and with Phil and Scott having an office out here, we'll be able to use those spaces in the school for other purposes.
"With the ability to have meetings in the new conference/break room out here, that will also free up space inside the building," added Arnold.
Phase I interior renovations at Central Local in 2021 included: middle/high school restrooms, sixth- through eighth-grade science rooms, the high school general, physical and life science rooms, the band and chorus rooms and the addition of a family restroom.
Meanwhile, exterior projects in 2021 included: repaving parking areas and new paving on the east and south sides of the property. The paving to the east essentially doubled parking there, while a new asphalt lot that stretches to the varsity football and baseball fields, replaced a stone lot there to the south.
In all, Phase I came in at approximately $3.2 million, which included a new roof at Fairview Middle/High School in 2020.
"We're really happy to get our buses out of the parking lot and have a designated space for them," said Arnold. "We'll also be able to park several cars on the west side of the bus garage for softball games, which should help keep people from having to park along the access road. Having restrooms and a concession stand there for softball games is also a big improvement.
"I'm just so happy the facilities continue to improve," continued Arnold. "Our transportation department is taking a step forward, our softball field is taking a step forward, it's a really good reason for the community to be proud of our facilities. Again, we thank the community for passing the permanent improvement levy (in November of 2019), which has allowed us to make these upgrades.
"It's a nice step forward in the beautification of the property," added Arnold.
Arnold went on to explain that a work session with the Central Local Board of Education; Arnold; CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples; Fairview High School principal, Tim Breyman; Fairview Middle School principal, Suzanne Guis; and Hetrick and Heighland will be held soon to discuss Phase II.
As far as Phase II, Arnold explained some discussions have taken place that may include improvements to the varsity gymnasium, painting hallways and classrooms in the middle school and high school, updating flooring and ceiling tile, and exploring improving the front entrance of the high school.
"We're a long way from making any decisions, but the first planning meeting is scheduled for Jan. 31," said Arnold. "We'll put all our ideas on paper, discuss what our priorities are, look into getting estimates and see what we can do. I hope we can do the painting and ceiling tiles as early as summer of 2022, although I don't know if that will be possible.
"We're also planning on some landscaping updates, hopefully this summer or the summer after," added Arnold. "As far as big projects, we know we're going to need to have the cash on hand, so we're looking at three years or so down the road for those projects."
