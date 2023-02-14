SHERWOOD — A reoccurring sentiment throughout Monday’s board of education meeting for Central Local Schools was to congratulate students who participated in the school and county spelling bees.
The board also approved the employment of Doug Rakes as head football coach on a one-year supplemental contract for the 2023-24 school year. (See related story on page B1.)
Student Abigail Dixon was praised by the principal Amy Hammer and board members for winning the Defiance County and Fairview Middle School spelling bee competitions.
Dixon is to compete again in the northwest Ohio spelling bee on March 15. She will then have a chance to go to Toledo if she makes it in the top 20.
Other students acknowledged were Morgan Mavis, runner-up in the Fairview Middle School Spelling Bee; Will Mavis, winner of the Fairview Elementary Spelling Bee; and Kyndal Spangler, runner-up in the Fairview Elementary Spelling Bee.
There was also a presenter at Monday evening’s meeting. Fairview educator Vicky Moore spoke to the board about the accomplishments of the American Reading Center (ARC) program she had been implementing in class.
Moore reported that since the implementation of ARC, many students have moved two or three reading levels just this school year. She shared that the first unit the students took up was reading two books from the Magic Tree House series. One student enjoyed the series so much, she said, he is now on book 15.
The second unit the children experienced was about weather and climate. They had to research in groups about different weather phenomenons and become experts on their topic. Some of Moore’s class attended the board meeting to present what they had learned. They shared their findings with the board and gifted them weather brochures they made about their topics: rain, wind, storms and blizzards. They also sang a water cycle song.
In other news, the board approved:
• Lisa Karlstadt as a substitute teacher, effective Jan. 10.
• maternity leave for Anna Zipfel-Haller from Jan. 3-March 24.
• the employment of listed individuals on a one-year supplemental contract for 2022-23 school year: Jacon Panico, Envirothon Advisor; Cory Sidle, track and field assistant; Peyton Spiess, track and field assistant.
• volunteer services for the 2022-23 school year from Howard Arend, baseball; and Jake Jones, track and field.
• the job description for Envirothon advisor as presented.
• the MOU with TACLS concerning supplemental positions as presented.
• the superintendent’s negotiations with TACLS concerning using remote learning days as make-up days and to make calendar adjustments concerning make-up days as needed.
• the use of school facilities on May 21 for the elementary school mother-daughter tea.
• the revised foundation deduction agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2022-23 school year.
• payment of $109, 437.14 to Ahead in the Cloud for wireless access points, network switches and five years of managed services.
• to accept the following donations: Williams County Dairy Association, $250 to the general fund for Family and Consumer Sciences; Orthodontic Specialty Services, $125 to the general fund for Art; Shepherd and Son Services, $25 to the newspaper fund; J&S Auto Body, $75 to the newspaper fund; National FCCCA facts grant, $1,000 to the FCCLA fund; Bill’s Locker Room, $72 to the girls basketball fund; Ney United Methodist, $200 to the elementary principal’s fund for books; Hearts and Hands, $200 to the elementary principal’s fund for books; St. John Lutheran, $200 to lunch accounts.
• to accept the general property tax rates and generated revenues as determined by the Defiance County Budget Commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the Defiance County Auditor as prescribed by the Ohio Revised Code 5705.34 for July 1-June 30, 2024.
Lastly, Superintendent Steve Arnold announced there will be no school on Monday for President’s Day.
