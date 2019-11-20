SHERWOOD — “On behalf of the board of education, thank you, Central Local community, for your support of the proposed permanent improvement levy,” stated Central Local Board of Education president Scott Schindler via a letter during Monday’s meeting.
Schindler’s letter was a response to the success of the levy on Election Day. The levy will be used to make improvements to the existing facility and is the first such levy to be passed in the district in more than 10 years.
“Passage of this levy will allow the district to maintain and repair our facilities, create additional resources for our students, and continue to provide a central resource for our outstanding community,” the letter concluded.
“We have many people to thank,” superintendent Steve Arnold stated in his follow-up, “the board of education for its support of the project; the levy committee for helping to organize and dispense accurate information; the people who donated to the levy committee, with a special thanks to the teachers’ association; the Pride Club for helping to build a positive culture; and most importantly, to our community for sending the message that you trust us to use your tax dollars wisely in order to repair, replace, and upgrade the facilities and the campus.
“We will use these tax dollars within a reasonable fashion with the goal of keeping our buildings and campus in good order for several years. We will seek the most professional services possible, while being fiscally responsible when choosing companies to complete the work on our list. Finally, we’re excited to get started and hope to begin some of the projects in the near future.”
Arnold went on to say the first step would be to hire an architect and help outline plans for the projects.
The board also agreed to consider financing several of the projects so more work can be done over the first few years. While nothing has been decided, preliminary projects may include the school roof, the parking lot, the high school gym floor and bleachers, and restrooms.
The board will also use a recently-received Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation grant for safety upgrades, including bullet-resistant film on the windows, additional cameras and other items. The grant was for $40,000, $13,000 of which was contributed by the school.
In other business, the board:
• approved the five-year forecast.
• approved the use of school facilities for a junior class fundraiser on Nov. 23-24, and the Buckeye Producers 4-H Club on Feb. 2, March 1, April 5, May 3 and June 7.
