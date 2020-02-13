SHERWOOD — The Central Local Board of Education met Wednesday afternoon following its annual tour of Fairview School property and lunch with the student council.
Of particular interest this year were the areas which would benefit most from the recently-approved permanent improvement levy. The list included new front entrances, remodeled music rooms, updated science labs, remodeled restrooms and new interior doors, all of which were among the items examined by the board. Members also were present for various lessons going on in the buildings and were updated on projects at the middle/high school.
The Fairview senior class attended the meeting, which was held in the high school library.
The board also approved a revision of a policy allowing the district to admit, tuition-free, natural or legally adopted children of full-time employees who reside out of state, provided proper application, prior to the first day of school.
Members Jeff Timbrook, Ben Guisinger, Austin Imm and Scott Schindler okayed the move, with David Karlstadt casting the lone no vote. Karlstadt did not believe the move showed fiscal responsibility, stating that the books showed such a move could cost the district around $12,000.
Superintendent Steve Arnold said he did not believe the revision would cost more than a couple of hundred dollars and said it was important to take care of school employees. He added that other districts had adopted similar policies, but Karlstadt said that unlike the other districts, Fairview had very little industry to help offset the cost.
In other business, the board:
• congratulated Imm, who was sworn in as a newly-appointed member. Imm thanked everyone who supported him throughout the appointment process.
• okayed the purchase of an 84-passenger school bus for $90,000 and a 72-passenger bus for around $82,000. Bids were received through the Ohio Schools Council.
• will advertise for a civil engineer to make repairs to the parking lot and bus garage. Roof repair will likely be decided at the next regular meeting of March 9.
• noted a substantial increase in the number of breakfasts and lunches served by the school cafeteria.
• was reminded of the annual school carnival on Feb. 29. The money generated by the carnival may be used for a new school trophy case, handicap accessibility for the playground, and a vending machine where students may obtain books.
• received positive feedback regarding a recent trip by faculty and staff members to the Ron Clark Academy.
• heard students will visit local retirement homes during the first week of March.
• noted the plan to hold the annual Apache Awards at 2 p.m. Friday.
• noted parent-teacher conferences on Feb. 18.
• heard first-grade grandparents day was scheduled for today, weather permitting.
• heard state testing may be completed as of May 5.
• noted the annual Night of the Arts on March 3.
• accepted the general property tax rates and generated revenues as determined by the Defiance County Budget Commission and authorized the necessary tax levies and certified them with the Defiance County auditor.
