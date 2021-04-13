SHERWOOD — The Central Local Board of Education heard a presentation from Fairview Elementary Title I teacher Curt Foust about honoring students, and from teacher Ray Breininger and a few of his engineering students about what’s happening in his Engineering 2 class during its meeting Monday.
In addition, former Central Local superintendent Darrel Jones, was honored; and the board learned Fairview Middle School and Fairview High School students will go to remote learning the last two weeks of school so work on asbestos abatement can begin at that building May 17 (see related stories, Page A3).
Foust addressed the board about the Claires Day Award, which honors hard-working students. The awards for this year have been cancelled because of COVID-19, however, Foust still wants to host a Claires Day ceremony.
“Every year for the past several years, we’ve held the Claires Day Awards in which each teacher and each special education teacher recognizes the most improved reader in their class,” said Foust. “That student was one who worked hard and really, really improved.
“I thought at the end of May, we’re still working on a date, we would like to have an assembly to recognize those students because we feel it’s very, very important to do so,” added Foust. “It’s important to recognize those hard workers, with a great attitude, who may not get recognized, otherwise.”
Foust explained the details on the ceremony are still being worked out, but parents/guardians of the students who are to be recognized will be sent a letter ahead of time so they can attend the event. The event would be funded through donations, which have already been secured.
Breininger and students Brodie Spangler, Quinton Smith and Wesley Joice were in attendance to share a project they’ve been working on in Engineering 2. The project is a motion-capturing device which can be used for patients who are undergoing physical therapy.
The device demonstrated Monday was for an elbow joint, in which the students wrote code to capture the motion of the device to get feedback on how far the joint is moving to help with therapy, and to avoid injury.
“This is a milestone for our students, began Breininger, “considering we’ve gotten this far after school shut down last year.
With Joice wearing the device and Smith manning a computer projecting images to a screen, Spangler explained how it worked, although due to lighting issues in the gym, a full demonstration wasn’t possible.
“What our code is doing, is taking in all the light from the camera that’s on his arm, and we have trackbar settings that are color-coded, in red, yellow, green and blue,” began Spangler. “When he moves, a line will be drawn (on the screen) from color to color to calculate the angles of his arm movement.”
Spangler went on to explain that a range of motion can be set, and that the program will monitor that range of motion. That allows a patient can work on his/her own at home, knowing what the range of motion should be.
The members of the board thanked the students and Breininger for demonstrating what they’re learning in engineering class. The students and Breininger thanked the board for offering the classes.
