SHERWOOD — With a levy vote coming up in November, the Central Local Board of Education has announced its plans to play “Mythbusters.”
A “Mythbusters” public session regarding the school levy has been planned for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28, tentatively in the high school library. While other discussions could occur, the school board wants to use the session to debunk certain falsehoods which, either accidentally or deliberately, have come up regarding the specifics of the levy.
Superintendent Steve Arnold mentioned three of the myths which have been circulating around the district. One such myth is that the school will use the money from the levy for operating expenses when, in fact, all of the money would be used for permanent improvements.
A second myth suggests that a new school building would be purchased if the levy passes; in fact, the money would be used for improvements in the existing facility.
A third myth is that the school would close if the levy failed. Eventually, Arnold said, the board would have to make some cuts if the levy failed, but first they would use general funds.
“We just want to give (the public) some accurate information,” Arnold said.
Anyone wanting to discuss possible myths they may have heard is encouraged to speak to Arnold or a board member. “In the past,” said board member Roger Zeedyk, “such misinformation was never countered.”
The possibility of a levy-related Facebook page also was discussed.
A committee plans to raise funds toward a special mailing demonstrating how the levy money would be used. The money used for the mailing would not be used from board funds and could cost around $1,200-$1,400. The board also plans to send out a special newsletter full of positive new student information as well.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Derek Smalley as teacher and elementary special education/intervention lead teacher, effective at the end of his contract year.
• accepted the resignation of Nick Karayianopoulos as teacher and chorus activities director, effective at the end of his contract year. Mackenzie Melnik was hired as new choral teacher.
• employed Anna Kaufman as a teacher and Cheryl Harding as an extended school year instructor.
• approved maternity leave for Sarah Friess, effective from approximately Sept. 23-Nov. 1.
• accepted the resignation of Chelsey Hartz as educational aide.
• praised 2019 graduate Rose Zeedyk, who is one of four national finalists for the FFA proficiency award in diversified crop production.
• selected as Jeff Timbrook as delegate and David Karlstadt as alternate to the annual business meeting of the Ohio School Boards Association in Columbus in November.
• okayed bus routes for the school year.
• approved the Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica as a school organization. This is an organization for juniors and seniors to promote foreign language development.
• allowed a trip to the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, in 2022 as proposed by the foreign language department.
• approved the middle school participation handbook.
• discussed the possibility of veterans helping fifth-graders to raise the American flag at school this year.
• learned an Amazing Shake interview program for grades 4-5 is in the works.
• commended the maintenance staff, custodians, groundskeepers and summer workers for preparing the buildings and grounds for the upcoming school year.
• learned of the following high school events: Aug. 26 is open house day when students can pick up their schedules and Chromebooks; Aug. 27 is the first day of school; Aug. 29 will feature a visit from motivational speaker Brian Williams.
• was told of a successful manufacturing camp, held at Fairview earlier this summer for students in Fairview and Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.