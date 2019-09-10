SHERWOOD — The Central Local School Board approved permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2020 during Monday’s regular meeting.
The total for 2020 came to $16,980,472.28, a slight increase over last year.
Figures for 2020, with 2019 figures in parentheses, include: general fund, $14,667,365 ($14,320,557.74); bond retirement, $188,000 ($188,300); building, $0 ($40,000); food service, $512,710 ($517,438.83); special trust, $4,085.45 ($2,019.36); endowment, $400 ($400); uniform school supplies, $80,200 ($61,941.40); public school support, $71,342.67 ($76,890.66); miscellaneous grants, $20,302.72 ($16,302.72); district agency, $3,432.06 ($3,388.63); classroom facilities maintenance, $417,000 ($457,818.44); capital projects, $136,873.14 ($437,171.01); student-managed activities, $160,663.36 ($136,649.76); district-managed student activities, $249,239.13 ($326,767.58); data communications, $5,400 ($5,400); gifted, $4,231.04 ($1,330.49); IDEA part B, $224,979.22 ($231,669.49); Title One, $145,342.09 ($178,246.30); preschool disabilities, $6,000 ($0); Title Two-A, $57,733.34 ($29,773.75); miscellaneous federal grants, $23,573.06 ($22,263.37); total, $16,980.472.28 ($16,054,329.53).
The board also discussed the upcoming school levy in November. A number of special meetings and discussions in addition to recent regular board sessions have dealt with the permanent improvement levy, with members reporting largely positive feedback. Postcards will be mailed explaining the levy as election day draws closer.
A suggestion was made to encourage anonymous commentary at meetings, either by addressing questions placed on paper or submitted via text.
Superintendent Steve Arnold said the board had not yet decided on whether to hold any more informational meetings; however, the next regular board meeting Oct. 14 starts at 5:30 p.m. and is likely to start with another levy discussion, as have the last several regular board sessions.
In other business, the board:
• hired Debbie Brubaker of Bryan as a classroom aide.
• heard the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office took part in recent safety drills, which were reportedly successful.
• noted the addition of “boots,” which arrived last month. The boots can be installed in a door to keep intruders from entering in case of emergency. The school started an “adopt a door” program, where community members helped purchase boots for elementary school doorways.
• was briefed on a 5K run/walk on Sept. 28 at Defiance College. Titled “One Step at a Time,” it calls attention to suicide prevention.
• recognized fifth-graders for raising and lowing school flags at the start and close of the day. A number of veterans have been requested to join the fifth-graders during these times.
• heard the first parent advisory committee meeting of the year will be Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.
• discussed receiving numerous grants. A grant from Northwest Electric Co-op has resulted in the addition of 3-D printers and engineering projects. Another grant, known as the Donors Choose grant, has been used for seating and art supplies, with more in the works. The Donors Choose grant is written by teachers and funded with the help of community members. The board applauded teachers Kimberly Beek, Allison Ciolek, Lisa Ford, Taryn Monroe, Brooke Snyder, Jami Speiser and Katrina Tonneas for writing the grants.
• heard Arnold state that $36,000 in grant money has been awarded for professional development purposes.
• is uncertain of the status of a Bureau of Worker’s Compensation grant to be used for safety materials.
• moved the November board meeting to 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
• changed a two-hour delay for professional development from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18.
• noted the school is working on developing an Amazing Shake program to help students practice the interviewing process.
• heard the middle school has started a number of activity groups, including drafting, meteorology, video game design and a quiz team.
• heard a brief speech from member Jennifer Johns, who will not seek re-election as she has chosen to focus on her own business.
• heard from write-in school board candidates Owen Brickner and Ben Geisinger.
• allowed the local chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes to use school facilities for an event on Oct. 2.
• approved an FCCLA trip to the fall leadership camp in Marengo on Oct. 14-15; an FFA trip to the national convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 30-Nov. 1; a World Language club trip to the Toledo Opera on Feb. 5; a foreign language department concert in Fort Wayne on March 18; an FCCLA state leadership conference in Columbus on April 23-24; an FFA trip to the state convention in Columbus on April 29-May 1; and a trip to the FCCLA national convention in Washington, DC on July 5-9.
• heard school report cards from the state will likely be released before the end of the week.
• approved an agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center for the current school year at a daily rate of $75 per student.
• praised the cheerleaders and marching band, who Arnold said represented the school well at the Defiance County Fair.
• heard from school principals, who said open houses at the beginning of the school year were well-attended and well-organized.
• discussed the financially troubled cafeteria, which has gotten a shot in the arm due to double lines and the addition of hot breakfasts and fresh foods.
