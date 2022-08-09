SHERWOOD — Central Local Schools is ready for the new school year, and students will see changes that have been made on the grounds as well as what the board has plans for in the future.
The work the staff has performed to prep the school for students again was reiterated many times during the district board of education’s meeting Monday. The halls are freshly painted and landscape work has been done to spruce up the outside building, according to school officials.
It also was brought to the attention of Treasurer/CFO Kerry Samples that the track is in need of replacement. He reported that typically track fields have a life expectancy of 12-15 years. However, Fairview’s track surface is over 18 years old.
Samples proposed to have a consultant come out and look over the track, a service that is estimated at $4,200.
The consultant would inspect the track and provide specifications on what needs to be fixed and what type of service is recommended.It is not a formal bid, but a proposal that the school would then send out to different track resurfacing firms.
The board approved the consultant agreement.
In other news, the board announced that all student grades 3-12 now have Chromebooks available to them and established annual Idea-B funding public hearings for August of each year.
The board also approved the following:
• the resignation of Tonya Kelly as a teacher, effective at the end of her current contract year.
• the resignation of Josh Neilson as a teacher, effective at the end of his current contract year, and as assistant cross country coach for the 2022-23 school year.
• the resignation of Kimberly Dockery as an educational aide, effective at the end of her current contract year.
• the resignation of Tim Johns as a bus driver, effective at the end of his current contract year.
• the resignation of Ken Ciolek as an educational aide, effective at the end of his current contract year.
• the employment of Christine Rohrs as an educational aide, subject to assignment and on condition all school board policies pertaining to employment are met as stated for the 2022-23 school year on a one-year limited contract as recommended by Steve Arnold, superintendent.
• the employment of Jolene Cottrell as an educational aide, subject to assignment and on condition all school board policies pertaining to employment are met as stated for the 2022-23 school year on a one-year limited contract as recommended by Steve Arnold, superintendent.
• the employment of Alayna Jackson as an educational aide, subject to assignment and on condition all school board policies pertaining to employment are met as stated for the 2022-23 school year on a one-year limited contract as recommended by Steve Arnold, superintendent.
• the employment of the listed individuals on a one-year supplemental contract for the 2022-23 school year: Chris Snyder, 7-12 assistant cross country; Sydney Larsen, 8th grade volleyball; Natalie Parker, 8th grade volleyball; Kelsey Marbaugh, 7th grade volleyball; Doug Yagel, weight room assistant, winter; Jami Speiser, kindergarten lead teacher; Emily Willitzer, second grade lead teacher; Audrie Longardener, third grade lead teacher; Taryn Monroe, fourth grade lead teacher; Kelly Dempsey, fifth grade lead teacher; Lauren Beck, elementary related arts lead teacher; Lisa Nusbaum, elementary special education/intervention lead teacher; Tracy Robinson, mentor coordinator, mentor facilitator, mentor teacher; Julee Bayliss, mentor teacher; Kim Beek, mentor teacher; Annie Kauffman, mentor teacher; Jake Panico, mentor teacher; Kelly Panico, mentor teacher; Nicole Carone, high school student council; Jill Speiser, FCCLA advisor; Eric Drummelsmith, high school scholastic team advisor, 6-12 language arts department head, school newspaper; Kevin Sims, 6-12 math department head; Amy Woodring, 6-12 science department head; Jesse Hotmire, 6-12 social studies department head; Jacqueline Davis, freshman class advisor, foreign language advisor, Spanish NHS advisor; Susan Zeedyk, sophomore class advisor; John Echelbarger, senior class; Adrianna Batt, middle school scholastic team advisor; Anne Frank, middle school student council; Staci Renollet, middle school student council; Sheryl Short, yearbook advisor.
• volunteer services for the 2022-23 school year: Justin Garza, football; Bodi Kauffman, golf; Kobe Baker, golf; Emily Hamman, golf.
• a continuing contract for Sarah Friess.
• Kim Beek as kindergarten camp teacher at a rate of $40 per hour.
• Jennifer Johnson as kindergarten camp aide at a rate of $15 per hour.
• the employment of substitute teachers and teacher aides from the NwOESC list for the 2022-23 school year.
• classified substitutes for the 2022-23 school year: bus/van drivers — Alan Herrett, Tyler Miller, Steve Rohrs, Nick Renollet, Anthony Singer, Daniel Stevenson, Jeffery Holtsberry, Richard Yoder, Andy Singer, Jill Speiser, Jessica Nagel, Tim Johns, Ryan Zeedyk, Sally Miller, Josh Neilson; secretaries — Jamie Vogelsong, Kathy Bruce, Dawn Buskirk, Briana Love, Amanda Patton-Sauber, Laura Wofford; custodians — Gary Crites, Alice Black, Shawna Strezinski, Gail Phillips, Amanda Patton-Sauber, Cheri Beers-Hetrick, Jane Meyer, Trisha Hetrick, Mark Keegan, Laura Wofford, Ian Rhodes, Devon Appel, Cory Sidle, Tim Johns; food service — Kathy Mack, Trish Hetrick, Gail Phillips, Carol Sines, Dawn Buskirk, Laura Wofford, Cheryl Stiltner, Faye Escalera.
• a list of approved OTES (Ohio Teacher Evaluation System) and OSCES (Ohio School Counselor Evaluation System) evaluators as follows: Tim Breyman, high school; Suzanne Geis, middle school; Amy Hammer and Joshua Hoeppner, elementary school.
• Ben Guisinger and Austin Imm as the delegate and alternate to the 2022 annual business meeting of the Ohio School Board Association in Columbus in November.
• bus routes for the 2022-23 school year as submitted by Phil Hetrick and Scott Heighland, transportation supervisors, and to allow Hetrick, Heighland and Arnold to change bus routes as needed for the 2022-23 school year.
• changes to the job descriptions for the department heads/lead teachers and custodians.
• co-curricular field trips for FCCLA: fall leadership training in Marengo, Oct. 10-11; National Fall Leadership Conference in Columbus, Nov. 11-13; state convention in Columbus, April 26-28.
• the availability of student accident insurance through Student Protective Agency for the 2022-23 school year. All students must have student accident insurance to participate in athletic programs.
• Phelan Insurance as property and liability insurance carrier effective Sept. 1 at a price of $62,715 per year.
• $50 to the FCCLA fund from Barb Rosebrock.
• $50 to the FCCLA fund from Tom and Barb Vance.
• $50 to the FCCLA fund from Apache Dairy Bar.
• $500 to the FCCLA fund from Ohio Eagles.
• $100 to the FCCLA fund from Ney Jaycees.
• $500 to the FCCLA fund from Eagles Lady Auxiliary.
• $200 to the FCCLA fund from Farmer Legion.
• $200 to the band fund from Farmer Legion.
• $300 to the band fund from Sherwood VFW.
• $600 to the Michael Arnos Wrestling Scholarship Fund from the Suicide Awareness Poker Tournament.
• $20 to the boys cross country fund from Karen and Warren Killian.
• Lindsay Imm as first grade lead teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
• Scott Schindler as a volunteer girls basketball coach for the 2022-23 school year.
