SHERWOOD — Central Local Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of the district’s head football coach during its meeting Monday.
Jonathon McCord had served as head football coach during this past season when the team went 0-10.
Also Monday, the board elected new chairs for president and vice-president of the board for 2023 during Monday night’s meeting.
Board member Jeff Timbrook will be assuming the position of president and member Kristi Kimpel will be following as vice-president.
In other news, the board approved:
• recognition of the Central Local Facebook page at facebook.com/fvapaches/ as the official district Facebook page.
• the resignation of James Brown as a teacher, effective at the end of the current contract year.
• the employment of Denise Pannell as a substitute custodian for the 2022-23 school year.
• a three-month, unpaid leave of absense for Jason Wermer, effective Jan. 16 to approximately April 16.
• a contract with Bockrath and Associates for the campus drainage project as presented.
• the memorandum of understanding with TACLS as presented.
• the use of school facilities on Jan. 29, Feb. 26, March 5 and 19 for summer recreational league meetings.
• the ratification of the treasurer’s acceptance of the following donations: Gladys Donson, $10,000 to the boys basketball fund, $10,000 to the girls basketball fund and $20,000 to the FFA fund.
• the following donations: $550 from Ney Jacees to the food service fund, a $100 anonymous donation to the food service fund, $300 from Gary and Barb Arnos to the wrestling scholarship fund, $25 from Dale Appel to the Class of 2023, $100 from Nicole Mosier to the Class of 2024, $300 from the farm estate transition to the archery fund, $100 from Hicksville Auto Recyclers to the archery fund, $100 from Nucor Fasteners to the archery fund, $200 from Mathers Trucking to the archery fund, $100 from the Sherwood Fire Department to the MS cheerleading fund and $5,815 from Fairview Athletic Boosters to the volleyball fund.
