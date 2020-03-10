SHERWOOD — The Central Local Board of Education approved a resolution for its middle/high school roof project on Monday evening.

Damschroeder Roofing of Fremont was approved to reroof the school at a cost of $402,033.76. The Duro-Last roofing system installed should last a minimum of 20 years, although Superintendent Steve Arnold believed it could go 23-25 years.

The board also approved a contract with Garmann Miller Architects and Engineers, Minster, as the architectural firm for interior permanent improvement projects at the middle/high school.

In other business, the board:

• has received two new school buses since the last regular meeting. One, which arrived in February, is still on the road; the other has yet to receive an inspection.

• praised local student Adrienne Roth, who was the school’s most recent Franklin B. Walter award winner. A scholarship is offered every year in the name of Walter, who was a former Ohio Department of Education superintendent.

• noted the accomplishments of second-grader Kasch Bauer, who has run over 100 miles this year during recesses as part of the Curt Foust Running Club.

• hailed the quiz bowl team, which recently became GMC champions for the second consecutive year.

• approved an overnight high school band trip to Washington, D.C., on March 31-April 3, 2021; this was done a year in advance in order for the band to obtain funding for the program.

• heard that Arnold, along with all other county school superintendents, has signed a letter to be distributed to all Defiance County parents and guardians regarding the coronavirus, including prevention tips and common sense guidelines. “Be prepared, not panicked,” board president Jeff Timbrook noted.

• asked to have the word spread that 2020 is a census year and to cooperate with census takers. An accurate census, Arnold said, was important, as the more people counted in the district, the more likely federal funding will occur.

• heard the school cafeteria is likely to at least break even this year, largely due to the high amount of breakfasts being served.

• heard Arnold thank all maintenance department personnel who did weather-related work this winter.

• noted upcoming events, including National Honor Society induction on March 16 and a middle school parent advisory council meeting on March 18. Also coming up is the Athletic Booster Club reverse raffle on March 28 at the Delaware Township House.

• heard the archery team continues to do well, often scoring first at events.

• heard recent events, among them the high/middle school Night of Arts, the math-a-thon for St. John Children’s Hospital and the high school FFA pancake breakfast, were successful.

• heard second-graders have raised $1,100 this school year so far to donate to various families and organizations.

• learned 163 elementary students met the recent principal’s math challenge.

Load comments