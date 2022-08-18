PAULDING — A local centenarian will receive his diploma 80 years late.
The topic arose at Paulding Exempted Village Schools’ board of education meeting Tuesday evening when the head football coach’s resignation also was announced (see related story on page B1).
Orval Mullen, Oakwood Class of 1942, will receive his diploma at the Oakwood alumni banquet this year. Superintendent Ken Amstutz reported Tuesday to the school board about the presentation.
“Orval Mullen would have been an Oakwood High School graduate in the class of 1942, but he went into the military at that time and never received his diploma,” said Amstutz. “He is 100 years old and lives with his daughter south of Van Wert. I was contacted by the Van Wert County commissioners to see if we would honor him. I was hoping that he would come to a board meeting but it’s tough for him to get around. He is coming to the Oakwood alumni banquet on Saturday of Labor Day.”
Board member Karen Saxton commented about his presence at the banquet: “He is the grand marshal for the banquet.”
Amstutz continued, “We are going to present him with his diploma, and the date of 1942 will be on it.”
The board also created a new position, used by redirecting the use of IDEA-B funds. This position involves the transfer of Deedi Miller from Oakwood Elementary School pre-school to become the pre-school coordinator for the district.
It is a one-year contract for 2022-23. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the board and the Paulding Education Association for the new position.
Treasurer Kim Sprague reported that the district is doing well financially and that the increased price of diesel has resulted in higher expenses for the year. Overall bus expenses including maintenance and fuel she reported is approximately $800,000 for the year.
“That does not include any bus purchase,” said Sprague. “The cost includes just the amount to run the buses. We received $700,000 from a state grant for transportation. Just as a heads-up, going into this school year the price (of fuel) is still up.”
She had mentioned that no buses had been purchased because earlier in the year the board had approved the purchase of two buses and the company that they worked with was unable to deliver any buses.
There was a new resolution for a school bus purchase on the agenda and Amstutz explained the reason.
“Last November we had the same resolution on the agenda,” he reported. “We had two buses ordered, but Cardinal Bus Sales east of Lima ... was unable to get buses. I had several conversations with them after the first of the year and no buses. A couple of weeks ago I had a conversation with them and they have a bus if we would like it. They will honor the same price as last year, but they only have one.
“... Since we crossed over fiscal years, we needed a new resolution,” Amstutz added. “... A second bus, however, will not cost $84,000 like this one. The next bus will cost another 15% on top of $90,000 (the rate for a new bus right now).”
Sprague commented that ESSER funds are still available and can be allocated to cover the bus purchase.
Amstutz said the district is prepared for the new school year.
“We are excited about the new school year and today we had 15 new employees here today for orientation,” said Amstutz. “We are excited to have them here and ... it’s going to be a great year. Tomorrow is a teacher work day ... with team meetings. Also on Thursday everyone will attend. ... The afternoon is staff meetings and working in their own buildings with the evening being open house at the separate buildings.”
In other news the board:
• was informed of “professional development day” Monday with the county sheriff’s office and SROs. The first day of classes is Tuesday.
• entered executive session to consider employment and compensation of public employees or officials.
