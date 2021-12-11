Four County pic

Four County Career Center hosted the annual Career Exploration Days for over 1,500 sophomores from the 22 member schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties. Each sophomore visited two career and technical programs and heard presentations about the programs from students and instructors. Students can learn more about the opportunities available by taking the new 360 virtual tour of the campus at www.fourcounty.net. Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is now open and students can also apply at the website. Open house for parents and students will be held on Jan. 10 from 5-7:30 p.m. Shown in the veterinarian assistant lab are from left, Ayersville sophomores, Ashtyn Scheirer, Jeremiah Joseph and Lucas Dennie with Four County student, Elizabeth Frost (Hicksville).

 Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

