NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education met in executive session Thursday evening to interview candidates for its open seat on the board.
It was reported that a total of three candidates were interviewed for the seat, Linda Comadoll, Ryan Crandall and Terry Witt. Letters of interest for the open seat were accepted through Feb. 3.
The seat became vacant when long-time board member Rob Rettig stepped down at the board’s January meeting. Rettig was appointed to the board more than 11 years ago, before being re-elected to the position twice.
Last month, Rettig shared his reasons for stepping away, saying: “It’s just time. Our kids are grown, and we’re less in touch with school activities. The board and the administration are in excellent and capable hands. We are just feeling called, if you will, to head in a different direction.”
Rettig’s term expires at the end of 2021.
Following Thursday’s meeting, board president Ty Otto shared the board was impressed with everyone who interviewed, and the decision on who will replace Rettig will be announced at Wednesday’s regular meeting of the board, scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Napoleon Junior/Senior High School media room.
“We have three very capable individuals that are being considered for the position,” said Otto. “It was great to have the opportunity to interview them and to get to know them. A decision on our new board member will be announced on Wednesday at our next board meeting.”
