Dear Santa,
This year may I have a camera so I can take pictures. May I also have some jeans because I am runrning out of clothes. Lauren would like a doll. Thank you.
love, Sadie
* * * * *
Dear Santa
I want a Titaachic for Christmas and if Rodoxx and dirt dike and a hover dor anif Zdux and Marry Christmas to Santa.
Shawn
* * * * *
Dear Santa
For Christmas can I have any Barbie doll because I do not know wich one I whant. My firend Harmoney whants a hachamel for Christmas. Please get her it. thank you.
Love, Bailey
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I bin good can I have a LOL Doll and sum books nad sum but are you dlad to gif cats to kids if you can capl git me a cat. I love cats so can you git me due.
Love Lilith
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I want a kidi buzz I would really like one and Leix I know what she wants a twisty petz she wants the unicat family. thank you
Love, Carli
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Can I have a hover bord for Christmas Please and a skatbord and a phone can my elf come for my Brithay can I have a picksher of you santa and can I have a swing set please. Santa have a good Christmas.
Love Raylin
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I want a PC and all the good pokemon.
Xander
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I wutn maden 20. wbo 20. wwe 20 arthing 20.
Love Alexander
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Can I see your Elf. will elf lasz the magtii if you touch it your Elf if. Yu tought it might stay with us forever or on Chirmas you could take it on work Sata
Kam
* * * * *
Dear Santa
Can you bring vbuex and a pex cains and a tamber geny and a frarey and a baget and a xobx x and a tv and a Scoobger.
Chris
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I want legos and Joy. Connor propliy wants paw patrol. Noah propliy wants tecnolgy. I love Cristmas with family, friends and Jesuse and God. How do you eat about 500 to 600 cookies? I like red wats your favorite color. Merry Christmas.
Love Grant
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Me and my Brothers thank you for all the joy and presasents. We thak you for this day to celebrate. We also thank you for yourself and your friends like Rodogh and Mrs. Cluase and your reindder too.
Ariana
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a toy car or a dal, rosise. Hay santa can you get carliy a kidi bus. Thank you Santa byby.
Love Audrey
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I would like a lego set and a toy car. I also want a fortnite character. A slinky for my brother Julian. And jewelry for my mom. A toy car for my brother Grady a barby doll of my sister bella. and that’s it.
Parker
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox and a mllckinchll te Rex and a pet fish a big Nerf gown a math book I wunt my faumy all together. I wunt lagoe mro 113 and the newist grasikwlod I wunt the big gravdign.
Love Layne
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Can I have a for dragon please. 2: can I also have a baby goat. thank you.
Love Evalyn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I wut 42 H so I can selew momes to peapol howe don’t have eney money so thay can so thud can have a graet Chrisis and to help ther family that will have the Best Chrismis ever.
Kaml
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I been good Santa. First, I want a smely marcks and a stick note. Next, a pensol. Last, I want sum candy. I wope Santa has a merry chismas.
Love, Austan
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I hava ben good and I like your presents that you give me. santa I lik your render and Santa I like your elfse.
Love Graham
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I wut a car wch. I be good
Love Tatum
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. I really wanta a vr Head set and I do wanta cuple gift cards. And I do want a game Far cry 4.
Love Judah
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I’ve beenr eally good this year. can I have a real dog and a appl watch and a necklies and a Amacin Girl Doll. I have been a good Girl Santa.
Love, Natalie
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Things I want for Christmas. I’e been really good this year. can I have lol, unboxs a unicorn, smelly markers, Big lol supris. thank you. I’ve been good.
Love Rachel
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. Santa, I want this chrimas is a erf gun. Then, I would really, really, want a fancy shirt and pants outfit. Next, I really, really want a monny prank and a football. Finally, the mastohe, a tiny pong. I hope I get the things.
Love, Gabe
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Sannta can I pleas have at lest some of thes thangs. A hellownaber chapter-book and noow clos and sum choos and if you have tieme can I have a gerum set please Santa
Love Amora
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. This is what I want for Christmas. First, JOJO siwa. Next, Justice clothes and Books. Finally, sticky notes and candy. I hope you give me these things.
Love, Meredith
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. Can I please have a vantey and a high beam. Next, may I have a tea set bean bag chair and beding. This is all I want this year. thank you Santa.
Love, Ava
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. may I pleas have tic tac toys and may I pleas have blingers. can I pleas have a new odder box for my phone.
may I have a little tree and decorashons. may I have a little tree and decorashons for coco and Polemola thank you. I hope I get all of that.
Love, Eden
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. First can I have a phone please and a Fotnigt Lama. Next can I have a game called Maden 20 finely I want 3d gams please and thank you gave me all of thes stuff
Love Bauer
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. I really want a slime cit and a LoL that my First thing I want my next thing I want is a gelpen and a bloom doll last thing I want is a pick me pop.
Love, Rose
Dear Santa,
I wut a football. I will wef mik and cooke.
Love, Canon
Dear Santa,
I ben vere good and I just wont a fooy sings mo I have eloel dols and dar des and a not dook and pens. Please?
Love Lorin
Dear Santa,
I wut a vieogame I wut 1 vieogames and I wut a toy. and I wut lot of toys. I cookies and mlk.
Love Rodney
Dear Santa,
I wwunt a barbe doll hom. I wunt a Pesuf of gum I wunt a barbe elf. I’m gow to giv you caces and mak. Have a gud crismis.
Love Victoria
Dear Santa,
I wut a cowboree rope and a cowboree hrs and a cowboree briree for cismis. I will Leav cucee for you.
Love, Chevy
Dear Santa
how are the elves I hope they are being good. wat I want for Christmas is Batman Legos, Avangers Legos, spider man. I also want xbox 1 call of Duty modern war fair 1 2 and 3 call of Duty 1 2 3 all for xbox 1. Mary Christmas Santa and thank you.
Parker
Dear Santa,
I am trying to be good so. How are you good I Hop so I want a omg lol doll and a pet kinnten and can I pleas have some roubuxe and a Haver borb pls and a rare lol omg doll and a pain set and a phone lot of pain frams Marry Chismas.
Love Emmy
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs this year? I want a snocone machine for Christmas. I want a fake elf. I want Hunting Mnopuly for Christmas. Have a Merry Christmas!
From Logan
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. This is what I want for Christmas: book, watch, barbies, baby I pod plese! I want to no why my elf did not come last year or this year. Have a good Merry Christmas santa.
Love, Stella
Dear santa
how are your elfs But what I really whant to ask you is I no i’v ben bad thes year. I hop I can cang next year. But all I whant for Christmas s a baby husky and elfs on a shelf. Pleas thank you
from Kaley
Dear Santa.
How are you today? Good I hop so. Ok here is what I want. I would like a huferbord because my old one brok down, a Elf I would like. I would like a robux cade but 100 dollars but 100 of them, arr pods, sum sum pothe, and a Netedo with the green sides and a paint set, and then wish god a Mraay holly Day. New Year.
Brenton
Dear Santa
How are you today and the elf I went a foot ball gloves, and a foot ball please. I went a xbox one and fortnite shirts and fortnite Back pack. please marry Christmas Santa.
Bentley
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can you baing me two elves for Christmas.
Love John
Dear Santa
How are You? I hope I’m on the nice list. How are your Efls? I need some air sofet guns. and some Legos and Efl on the shelf And huntting close. And a 20 gaje ples and thak you. Merry Chistmas!
Love Tyler
Dear Santa,
How are the elves this year I want for Christmis a Monster jam R.C. car that is 90 dolers.
From Caiden
Dear Santa,
How are doing today? I would wont my own bakery and merry Christmas.
Love, Kinzie
Dear Santa,
I have been A Little noty this year. And how is Nickless Is he staying out of trople. I have a whole list I will send with Nickless. My favorate thing I want is an ipod and A hover board. And the Harry potter all of the movies. Please and thank you. Have a very very very Merry merry Merry Cristmas.
Love, Levi
Dear Santa,
How are you? this is the best year ever how ar the elfs? at school oen was stuck in a box I hope you help her I want a Nintendo and clous socks and a pyrite ship Lego and go prop Pleas and thank you. Love Santa. Marry Christmas
From Owen
Dear Santa,
How are the elf’s this year? This year I want a camera of Christmas. And I want little red high heels size 2. Malefsent 2, Bord games, Twisty pets, conwer’s size 2, Descendents number 1 barby doll. Please and thank you! Marry Christmas!
Love, Hallie
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? I would like a smart elf on the shelf. I need a smart one because I have Bailey at home and I want it to be a girl. My elves name is Emma. Have a great Christmas santa.
Sinerely, Maddie
Dear Santa,
Thank you bor brang us toys. and you are nice and I will owase your Bst frend. I like you Santa as a frend. I know you are so Nice. What I wunt for Christmas is My family to Be Happy. have a Happy Nowerse Day Sata.
Love, Johnathan
Dear Santa,
How many elFs do you have? and what ar their Names? I want for Christmas a gopro for youtobe
by Petyon
Dear Santa,
Iv ben bad. Santa I want hunting clows. and a bee bee gun. then a 12 gaje Last a 22. have a good crismas.
from Colten
Dear Santa
How is Tel and mak shre she is good. I want a horse and tow Haske. I want a piano. I want a wite plush. And Marry Christmas flees Nivedad. Ho Ho Ho!
from Sidney
Dear Santa,
What is new at the north poll? What I would like for chirstmass is two cats slim squsheas please. thank you for all the toys. Merry Chiristmass.
Sinserly Gretchen
Dear Sant,
How are the rander? I want 20 rele rainder and mojie for the rendere and a sted that I can flie in and strap for the randere.
frum Corbin
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I want for Christmas. 1. LoL’s please. 2. Lucky Fortunes please. 3. XoXo Friend’s please. I will give you Milk and cookies and carrots for all the reindeer. Ok
Love, Myah
Dear Santa,
Here some things I would like for Christmas. I would like to have a LoL ball. Some clothes. And a Figit Cabe and a Rubix cube. That’s all thank you Santa Claase. Tow Rubix cube one fore Luis to I will leav you a coofies.
Love, Vera
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I want for Christmas. I want a puppy, a Ohi sweatshirt. A big dry erase board. A morf bord. I will leave you a cookies.
Love, Liberty
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I would really love a new LoL surprise doll. And a cat coin purse would be nice. I love Christmas. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love Arianna
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I want hunting camo pants. I want a hunting camo flashlight. I want a orange gun season hunting jacket. Merry Christmas!
Love, Will
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I would like some new toys. I would also like some clothe, and a few pars of jeens and a cowgirl hat and a cowgirl shersto. I love chistmas.
Love Aleeah
Dear Santa,
Here are some thing I would like for Christmas I would like a Lamborgini hoverboard $1000000000000 bucks a tv and that is all I wunt for Christmas.
by Jackson
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I would realy like a lot of basket ball clothes and a jersey like my sister. I would also like Ohio State clothes. Merry Christmas!
Love, Grace
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would want for Christmas. 10 Pikachu coloring books. a Pikachu pillownad blanket. a Pikachu ornament. I will Leave cookies and milk, carrots for you’re reindeer.
Love Logun
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I would like to have a Xbox One and some lego boxes nad a toy for me and my cat and som eremot control trains
Love, Madoc
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like to Christmas. I would like some Legos. And a stuft animals. And a remote centrol car. I hope I get those see you soon.
love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
Here are some things would like for chistmas. I would like a new shotgun. A new box. A new xbox and tv. I love you.
Love Trace
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christ. I would love a dirt bike with shiny medil. I would also like a remote control boat. I realy want amily in dollars or Christmas.
love, Jude
Dear Santa,
Here are some thigs I would like for Christmas.I would like for my family to have a good Christmas and they should get presents for Christmas and me to.
love, Shayne
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I would really really like a new toy. I would also like a new dry erase board. And some new markers. I love you Santa your the best.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I would like clothes. and I would like chose. and I would have toys.
Love, Selena
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I wan’t for Christmas. I would like ideo games for a nentendo switch I would also kike a hover board And some new shoes wold be nice.
Love, Kyndal
Dear Santa,
xbox a rander a box of trolclec tv for my mom and for my sistr!
Love Brayln
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.