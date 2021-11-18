ARCHBOLD — The local school board here handled a light agenda that included making adjustments to the 2022-23 calendar, progressing toward the purchase of a local home and a resolution on Senate Bill 1 from the Ohio Assembly.
Currently, the school board is finalizing the results of a survey that was held district-wide to collect feedback for the 2022-23 school year. Two similar options for the calendar have come forth with the only slight differences in Spring Break. The board should finalize the calendar and have it in place before the January meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo reported that the closing on the house at 337 Park St. has been delayed due to the buyer’s work with the appraiser, lender and moving company. Because of the delay, the original closing date has expired, making it necessary for an addendum to the meeting. An addendum to the purchase contract of the 1994 Schult manufactured home was approved by the board, allowing Selgo and treasurer to sign the purchase agreement and any other necessary documents to close the transaction.
Due to the recent passage of Senate Bill 1, some flexibility for employing substitute teachers has been granted to the district. Because of the COVID pandemic, there has been an increasing challenge to obtain substituted teachers. With Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent signature to the bill, school districts have been given some help.
In response to the Senate bill, the board passed a resolution to modify the district’s requirements regarding substitute teachers. The measure is a temporary one, however, and the criminal background check remains in place for a substitute position. The bill also stipulates that the individual must have a “strong moral character.”
Finally, due to the ongoing pandemic, parents will have two options for parent-teacher conferences this year.
The usual in-person meetings are available for parents or guardians, and for those who cannot meet in-person may meet by zoom. More information about the zoom meetings can be obtained from the school office.
The conferences are scheduled for today from 4-8 p.m., Monday, 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-noon.
In other news, the board:
• approved the 5-year forecast.
• OK’d the annual food and beverage standards report.
• approved the paraprofessional substitute list from the NwOESC for the 2021-22 school year.
• OK’d one-year, 2021-22 contracts for: Kylie Rufenacht, classified substitute; Tyson Schnitkey, volunteer boys basketball coach; Brenda Beck, IAT Tutor; Anne McCarty and Debra Zimmerman, IBS Tutors; Christine Ziegler, treasurer.
• approved a one-year supplemental contract for Carly Osinski, freshmen girls basketball coach, 2021-22.
• set the date of the organizational meeting for Jan. 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m., and appointed Jeremy Hurst as president pro tempore for the Archbold Board of Education’s organizational meeting.
