HOLGATE — Holgate Local Board of Education heard a cafeteria update from superintendent Kelly Meyers during its Monday meeting.
“Since the USDA extended the SSO and SFSP meal programs,” said Meyers, “and our students have been able to eat free since Sept. 10, breakfast numbers have been rising steadily, with a 29% increase from early September. Lunch numbers are also up 19% and rising each week. Students are purchasing more a la carte items as well, including the new yogurt parfait.”
She stated that the USDA has extended the meal programs through June 30, 2021. She shared that this will continue to help Holgate families as the country reopens and recovers from the pandemic.
In personnel matters, the board approved the following: Daniel Garcia, junior varsity boys basketball coach; Greg Hartman, junior high boys basketball volunteer; and Anne Healy, latchkey substitute for the 2020-21 school year.
An update by middle school-high school principal Brian Hughes was shared of the weekend Green Meadows Conference (GMC) success: the junior high boys cross country team finished GMC runners-up, with Nathan Miller placing eighth overall; junior high school girls cross country team was the GMC champion, with Hannah Fritz placing second overall; and the varsity boys cross country team was the GMC champion for third straight year, with Richard Bower placing second, Levi Zachrich placing fourth, Hayden Hartman placing fifth, Addison Casillas placing sixth and Bailey Sonnenberg placing seventh.
The varsity girls cross country team was the GMC champion, with Elisabeth Willett placing second, Kaylynn Ashbaugh placing eighth, Cora Schwab placing 15th, Hannah Swary placing 16th and Kathleen Hernandez placing 21st. The junior high volleyball team defeated Antwerp in three sets and took down Wayne Trace in three sets to claim the GMC Tournament championship.
In other business, the board:
• approved amendments to appropriations, increasing the fund 509 21st Century grant.
• okayed a substitute list.
• heard a first reading on numerous NEOLA policies.
• appointed treasurer Kent Seemann as board designee to attend the public records training as mandated by House Bill 9.
• set the following professional development days for staff: Oct. 7 and 21; Nov. 4 and 18; and Dec. 2 and 16, with two-hour delays scheduled.
• accepted a donation of $1,999 from the athletic boosters to the athletic department for HUDL; and $1,000 from the Sons of AMVETS Post 599 to the athletic department.
• set its next meeting for 6 p.m. Nov. 16.
