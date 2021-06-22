HAVILAND — A busy agenda was handled by the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education Monday evening that included honoring educators, discussing the end of 2020-21 school year and the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, personnel and summer projects.
Commended by the board were this year’s Excellence in Education award winners Alexis Short, a third-grade teacher at Grover Hill Elementary; Rachel Hire, a third-grade teacher at Payne Elementary; and Craig Miller, a math/physical education/health teacher at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School.
Superintendent Ben Winans discussed the end of the school year, and briefly discussed plans for the fall.
“I want to thank our staff and the community for the patience they had with us as we went through this school year,” said Winans. “It was a challenging year, but our administrators, teachers and staff worked hard to have school in session all year, knowing having our kids here was what was best for out students.
“As far as next year, we will follow the guidelines set forth by the governor (Mike DeWine), the Ohio Department of Health and our local health department,” continued Winans. “We will continue to clean and disinfect, but at this time, it looks like we will be as close to back to normal as we can be.”
Hired on a two-year contract was Jessica Davis, as the district’s director of food services, a new position.
“Jessica has an extensive background in food services and understands what it takes to run multiple buildings like we have, as efficiently as possible,” said Winans. “That’s what we’re looking for in that position, but also, due to the restrictions put on schools, we were looking for someone who understands that as well. Hopefully this will help us to get away from deficit spending and into the black.”
In his report, Winans shared the district has a good jump on summer projects, including masonry work at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School. However, there is a delay in roof work at Payne Elementary approved by the board in May, due to materials on back order.
“The roofing at Payne has been held up because of a hold up of some of the materials needed,” said Winans. “We’re still hopeful the work will be done before school starts or soon after.”
New Payne Elementary first-grade teacher Peyton Short, hired in May, was in attendance to introduce herself to the board, with the members welcoming her to the district.
The board went into a pair of executive sessions, one near the beginning of the meeting to discuss a grievance with the Wayne Trace Education Association, and the second at the end of the meeting to discuss personnel. No action was taken following either executive session.
In other business, the board:
• approved final appropriations and revenues for fiscal year 2021 and temporary appropriations and revenues for fiscal year 2022.
• advanced the following funds to from general fund: $14,865.63 to 21st Century; and $1,200,000 to permanent improvement, which represents the tax income received for fiscal year 2021.
• accepted the following resignations: Jessica Jacobs, first-grade teacher at Grover Hill Elementary; Mackenzie Swary, transitional kindergarten at Grover Hill Elementary; and Deb Simmerman, sweeper at Payne Elementary, for the purpose of retirement, effective Aug. 31.
• OK’d the reduction of a kindergarten-second grade cross categorical position at Payne Elementary due to enrollment changes.
• offered Tricia Langals a one-year contract as the junior/senior high school guidance counselor.
• transferred Alexis Short from third grade to first grade at Grover Hill Elementary; and Beth Bauer from Title I to transitional kindergarten at Grover Hill Elementary.
• offered the following one-year supplemental contracts to the following certified personnel: Jim Linder, head boys’ basketball; Mike Myers, junior varsity boys’ basketball; Treg Lymanstall, seventh boys’ basketball; Bethany DeJarnett, head girls’ basketball; Lyndsi Schultz, junior varsity girls’ basketball; Tyler Iwinski, seventh girls’ basketball; and Alayna Kistler, junior class prom advisor.
• offered the following one-year supplemental contracts to the following classified personnel: Eric Tigner, assistant junior high football; Brett Beckman, assistant varsity boys’ basketball; Ken Speice, eighth boys’ basketball; Mike Priest, assistant varsity girls’ basketball; Kelly Davis, eighth girls’ basketball; Chelsea Speice, high school cheerleading (winter); Hailey McDaniel, junior high cheerleading; George Clemens, head wrestling; William Lyons, junior high wrestling; Michelle Daeger, boys’ faculty manager (winter); and Jack Baumle as girls’ faculty manager (winter).
• commended 2021 valedictorians Natalie Schultz and Jacob Stouffer.
• approved a service contract with Western Buckeye Educational Service Center for 2021-22 at a cost of $1,434,123.
• OK’d participation in the Federal Free and Reduced Price Lunch and Breakfast Program for 2021-22.
• voted for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in regard to employment of the school resource officer.
• approved the renewal of the property, liability and auto insurance policy with Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority (SORSA) for July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 at a cost of $67,427.
• commended Dr. Joseph Kuhn and Paulding County Hospital for conducting sports physicals for all students.
• OK’d an MOU with the the WTEA to adjust pay schedules for employees named in the MOU to prevent prepayment of said employees. Those employees will received 27 payments instead of 26.
• voted for the list of fees for all junior/senior high students and set elementary fees at $20.
• approved the purchase of a new bus through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council at a cost of $83,023.
